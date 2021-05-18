Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference

May 19 - 20, 2021
Presentation times and weblinks released for over 60 presenting companies
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day spring Microcap Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, May 19 - 20, 2021. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.
Group Presentation Schedule
(click on the company name to register & watch)
Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 (Day 1)
*All Times EDT
8:30-9:00
Lincoln Education Services (LINC)
Bassett Furniture (BSET)
Real Luck Group (LUCK)
9:15-9:45
Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MDP)
Hill International (HIL)
Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)
Zoom Telephonics dba "Minim" (MINM)
10:00-10:30
Flexsteel Industries (FLXS)
Limbach Holdings (LMB)
STRATTEC Security Corp (STRT)
VIQ Solutions (VQS)
10:45-11:15
The Eastern Company (EML)
Orion Group Holdings (ORN)
MDC Partners (MDCA)
AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT)
11:30-12:00
Acme United Corp (ACU)
DHI Group (DHX)
Tinybeans (TNY)
12:15-12:45
PCTEL, Inc (PCTI)
Verb Technology Company (VERB)
Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (GZZ)
VolitionRx Ltd. (VNRX)
1:00-1:30
Amesite Inc. (AMST)
UGE International (UGE)
Wayside Technology (WSTG)
Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI)
1:45-2:15
Nanotech Security (NTS)
Oblong Inc. (OBLG)
GSE Systems (GVP)
2:30-3:00
Liberty Defense (SCAN)
LXRandCo, Inc (LXR)
Solar Alliance Energy (SOLR)
PopReach Corp (POPR)
3:15-3:45
Trecora Resources (TREC)
OneSoft Solutions (OSS)
Monaker Group (MKGI)
4:00-4:30
Black Diamond Group (BDI)
good natured Products (GDNP)
American Battery Metals Corporation (ABML)
G5 Entertainment (GENTF)
Thursday, May 20th, 2021 (Day 2)
*All Times EDT
8:30-9:00
Lifetime Brands (LCUT)
Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)
u-blox Holding (UBXN)
9:15-9:45
Armstrong Flooring (AFI)
Tessco Technologies (TESS)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)
10:00-10:30
Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)
Civeo Corp (CVEO)
Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS)
10:45-11:15
Assure Holdings (ARHH)
Stabilis Solutions (SLNG)
Tecnoglass, Inc. (TGLS)
Jerash Holdings (JRSH)
11:30-12:00
Star Equity Holdings (STRR)
Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)
Gaia, Inc. (GAIA)
GSI Technology (GSIT)
12:15-12:45
Computer Task Group (CTG)
Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)
Lixte Biotechnology (LIXT)
POET Technologies (PTK)
1x1s Only - No Presentation
Blueknight (BKEP) || LSB Industries (LXU)
About Sidoti
For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $4 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small and microcap focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. We serve 500+ institutional clients in North America, including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small and microcap space through our conferences (www.sidoticonference.com) and the hundreds of non-deal roadshows we host each year.
