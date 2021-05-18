Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference

May 19 - 20, 2021

Presentation times and weblinks released for over 60 presenting companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day spring Microcap Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, May 19 - 20, 2021. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.

Group Presentation Schedule (click on the company name to register & watch) Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 (Day 1) *All Times EDT 8:30-9:00 Lincoln Education Services (LINC) Bassett Furniture (BSET) Real Luck Group (LUCK) **** 9:15-9:45 Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MDP) Hill International (HIL) Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Zoom Telephonics dba "Minim" (MINM) 10:00-10:30 Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Limbach Holdings (LMB) STRATTEC Security Corp (STRT) VIQ Solutions (VQS) 10:45-11:15 The Eastern Company (EML) Orion Group Holdings (ORN) MDC Partners (MDCA) AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) 11:30-12:00 Acme United Corp (ACU) **** DHI Group (DHX) Tinybeans (TNY) 12:15-12:45 PCTEL, Inc (PCTI) Verb Technology Company (VERB) Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (GZZ) VolitionRx Ltd. (VNRX) 1:00-1:30 Amesite Inc. (AMST) UGE International (UGE) Wayside Technology (WSTG) Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) 1:45-2:15 Nanotech Security (NTS) Oblong Inc. (OBLG) GSE Systems (GVP) **** 2:30-3:00 Liberty Defense (SCAN) LXRandCo, Inc (LXR) Solar Alliance Energy (SOLR) PopReach Corp (POPR) 3:15-3:45 Trecora Resources (TREC) OneSoft Solutions (OSS) **** Monaker Group (MKGI) 4:00-4:30 Black Diamond Group (BDI) good natured Products (GDNP) American Battery Metals Corporation (ABML) G5 Entertainment (GENTF)

Thursday, May 20th, 2021 (Day 2) *All Times EDT 8:30-9:00 Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) u-blox Holding (UBXN) **** 9:15-9:45 **** Armstrong Flooring (AFI) Tessco Technologies (TESS) Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) 10:00-10:30 Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Civeo Corp (CVEO) Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS) **** 10:45-11:15 Assure Holdings (ARHH) Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) Tecnoglass, Inc. (TGLS) Jerash Holdings (JRSH) 11:30-12:00 Star Equity Holdings (STRR) Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) GSI Technology (GSIT) 12:15-12:45 Computer Task Group (CTG) Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Lixte Biotechnology (LIXT) POET Technologies (PTK) 1x1s Only - No Presentation Blueknight (BKEP) || LSB Industries (LXU)

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $4 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small and microcap focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. We serve 500+ institutional clients in North America, including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small and microcap space through our conferences (www.sidoticonference.com) and the hundreds of non-deal roadshows we host each year.

