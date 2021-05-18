Anzeige
18.05.2021
Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference

May 19 - 20, 2021

Presentation times and weblinks released for over 60 presenting companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day spring Microcap Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, May 19 - 20, 2021. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.

Group Presentation Schedule

(click on the company name to register & watch)

Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 (Day 1)

*All Times EDT

8:30-9:00

Lincoln Education Services (LINC)

Bassett Furniture (BSET)

Real Luck Group (LUCK)

****

9:15-9:45

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MDP)

Hill International (HIL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

Zoom Telephonics dba "Minim" (MINM)

10:00-10:30

Flexsteel Industries (FLXS)

Limbach Holdings (LMB)

STRATTEC Security Corp (STRT)

VIQ Solutions (VQS)

10:45-11:15

The Eastern Company (EML)

Orion Group Holdings (ORN)

MDC Partners (MDCA)

AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT)

11:30-12:00

Acme United Corp (ACU)

****

DHI Group (DHX)

Tinybeans (TNY)

12:15-12:45

PCTEL, Inc (PCTI)

Verb Technology Company (VERB)

Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (GZZ)

VolitionRx Ltd. (VNRX)

1:00-1:30

Amesite Inc. (AMST)

UGE International (UGE)

Wayside Technology (WSTG)

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI)

1:45-2:15

Nanotech Security (NTS)

Oblong Inc. (OBLG)

GSE Systems (GVP)

****

2:30-3:00

Liberty Defense (SCAN)

LXRandCo, Inc (LXR)

Solar Alliance Energy (SOLR)

PopReach Corp (POPR)

3:15-3:45

Trecora Resources (TREC)

OneSoft Solutions (OSS)

****

Monaker Group (MKGI)

4:00-4:30

Black Diamond Group (BDI)

good natured Products (GDNP)

American Battery Metals Corporation (ABML)

G5 Entertainment (GENTF)

Thursday, May 20th, 2021 (Day 2)

*All Times EDT

8:30-9:00

Lifetime Brands (LCUT)

Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

u-blox Holding (UBXN)

****

9:15-9:45

****

Armstrong Flooring (AFI)

Tessco Technologies (TESS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

10:00-10:30

Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)

Civeo Corp (CVEO)

Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS)

****

10:45-11:15

Assure Holdings (ARHH)

Stabilis Solutions (SLNG)

Tecnoglass, Inc. (TGLS)

Jerash Holdings (JRSH)

11:30-12:00

Star Equity Holdings (STRR)

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

Gaia, Inc. (GAIA)

GSI Technology (GSIT)

12:15-12:45

Computer Task Group (CTG)

Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

Lixte Biotechnology (LIXT)

POET Technologies (PTK)

1x1s Only - No Presentation

Blueknight (BKEP) || LSB Industries (LXU)

About Sidoti

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $4 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small and microcap focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. We serve 500+ institutional clients in North America, including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small and microcap space through our conferences (www.sidoticonference.com) and the hundreds of non-deal roadshows we host each year.

Contact

Sidoti Events Team
212-453-7031
conference@sidoti.com

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647987/Sidoti-Microcap-Virtual-Conference

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
