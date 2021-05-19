Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 18 mai/May 2021) - Further to bulletin 2021-0428 the First Accrued Interest Date has been amended to December 10, 2020.

Suite au bulletin 2021-0428, la première date des intérêts courus a été modifiée au 10 décembre 2020.

Issuer/Émetteur: Ayr Wellness Inc. Security/Sécurité: Ayr Wellness Inc. 10DEC2024 Notes Security Type/Titre: Note First Accrued Interest Date/ Date du premier intérêt couru: Le 10 décembre/December 2020

