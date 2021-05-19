DSM announces early redemption of €500 million bond

HEERLEN, Netherlands, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, today announces that it will redeem the €500 million 1.375% bond earlier than its scheduled maturity of 26 September 2022, in accordance with its terms and conditions. The bond was issued on 24 September 2015, under Prospectus dated 24 March 2015 of Koninklijke DSM N.V. (ISIN: XS1293087703) (the "Notes").

Notice is hereby given that DSM exercises its right to redeem all of the Notes early, in full, on the Make Whole Redemption Date falling on 18 June 2021, pursuant to Condition 5(d)(iii) of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes (Issuer Make-whole Redemption Call). The Notes will be redeemed at the Make-whole Redemption Amount calculated in accordance with Condition 5(d)(iii) of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes. The last day of trading will be 17 June 2021.

DSM - Bright Science. Brighter Living.

Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM addresses with its products and solutions some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders - customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

