Maxeon's Air technology platform brings solar to previously inaccessible roof spaces.From pv magazine USA Maxeon Solar Technologies has released its new Maxeon Air technology platform. The company said the platform enables it to produce frameless, thin, lightweight and conformable solar panels with efficiency and performance ratings that are equivalent to standard solar panels. The platform is the result of five years of research, development and testing. Maxeon said its new Air solar panels can be adhered directly to rooftops without the need for racking or other mounting systems. Because of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...