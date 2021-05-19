Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus: Unglaubliche Steigerung der Goldproduktion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A112AM ISIN: GB00BKS7YK08 Ticker-Symbol: 5TT 
Frankfurt
18.05.21
15:35 Uhr
14,000 Euro
+0,200
+1,45 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TREATT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TREATT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,60014,40009:18
Dow Jones News
19.05.2021 | 08:31
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Treatt (TET): Sweet upgrades

DJ Treatt (TET): Sweet upgrades 

Edison Investment Research Limited 
Treatt (TET): Sweet upgrades 
19-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 19 May 2021 
 
Treatt (TET): Sweet upgrades 
Treatt has once again demonstrated the strength of its business model, with another excellent set of results, and yet 
another upgrade to guidance. The performance continues to be testament to the management and culture of the business, 
which has been transformed under CEO Daemmon Reeve's nine years at the helm. Both sales and profit performance are 
impressive, and we once again raise our forecasts, as the 'healthier' categories continue to outperform. The relocation 
of the UK business is under way, and we expect the business to continue to perform well once the new UK capacity comes 
on stream. 
 
Treatt trades at 40.7x and 28.1x FY21 P/E and EV/EBITDA, representing premiums of c 30% and c 40% respectively to its 
peers. We note that the current share price is discounting medium-term sales growth of 5.0%, falling to 2.5% in 
perpetuity, with a WACC of 5.7% and a terminal EBIT margin of 20.0%. We forecast net debt at end FY21, moving to a net 
cash position thereafter, and hence expect a significant uplift in the dividend in FY21. 
Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Sara Welford +44 (0)20 3077 5700 consumer@edisongroup.com 
Russell Pointon +44 (0)20 3077 5700 consumer@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn    https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter      www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube    www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1198024 19-May-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1198024&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

TREATT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.