NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Mowi due to dividend (103/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Mowi ASA (Mowi) published on May 19, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Board of Mowi has resolved on May 18, 2021 to distribute a quarterly dividend of NOK 0.77 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is May 28, 2021. According to NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Rules and Regulations 3.5.3.6.1 adjustment for ordinary dividend shall be made for underlying specified with 100 % dividend adjustment in the Quotation list. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Mowi (MOWI). For more information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=860129