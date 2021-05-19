The award recognizes BearingPoint's innovative partner-developed industry cloud solution ETM.next

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint today announced that it received a 2021 SAP Pinnacle Award in the Partner Application of the Year Industry Cloud category, which recognizes its outstanding contributions as an SAP partner. SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 28 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback and performance indicators.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005055/en/

"Our partners are key to turning the Intelligent Enterprise into reality," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE. "Despite challenging times, our ecosystem has once again demonstrated its innovation power, dedication and excellence in helping our customers unlock new ways of running their business. Together, we continue to deliver quality solutions, services and experiences, allowing our customers to thrive and succeed with SAP solutions."

ETM.next demonstrates the innovative power of SAP's industry cloud

The award recognizes BearingPoint's partner-developed innovative industry cloud solution ETM.next, available on SAP Store. The award was granted based on the strategic importance of the solution for joint customers in complementing SAP's industry cloud portfolio, as well as BearingPoint's innovative use of SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

"Winning this SAP Pinnacle Award for the Partner Application of the Year in the Industry Cloud category is a very important achievement and a strong proof point for how we shape innovation and turn it into products together with industry customers and SAP," said Donald Wachs, globally responsible for SAP on BearingPoint's Management Committee. "ETM.next impressively demonstrates the strength of SAP's industry cloud, through which industry-specific features can be realized by partners as an extension of the SAP core model. I am very proud of the BearingPoint and SAP team and our long-standing history and collaboration. We help customers worldwide to improve and reshape their businesses with our solutions. Especially in the area of innovative software products, BearingPoint will develop more applications for SAP's industry cloud portfolio."

The business application addresses specific process requirements of the industrial project business such as shared resources, performance/outcome-based models, track and trace, field integration, advanced asset planning, safety and compliance, and rental.

To enable companies to become intelligent enterprises, SAP is expanding its vertical solutions with an ecosystem of industry cloud applications. These solutions complement the existing SAP portfolio to extend the value of joint customer investments. These applications leverage SAP Business Technology Platform, with advanced technologies, and are interoperable with SAP Business Network and the intelligent suite. Learn more at SAP Store.

ETM.next is an outstanding example of an industry solution from an SAP partner that meets the requirements of tomorrow's IT architecture as part of the Intelligent Enterprise Model. In addition to being an award-winning industry cloud solution, ETM.next is also available on-premise for SAP ERP Central Component and SAP S/4HANA

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation and capacity to help customers achieve their goals. From more than 20,000 partners worldwide, only 21 partners in 2021 were chosen to receive an SAP Pinnacle Award.

For descriptions of ETM.next https://bearingpoint.services/etm and the SAP Pinnacle Awards, visit https://www.sap.com/partner/find/award-winners.html

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: The first unit covers the advisory business with a clear focus on five key areas to drive growth across all regions. The second unit provides IP-driven managed services beyond SaaS and offers business critical services to its clients supporting their business success. The third unit provides the software for successful digital transformation and regulatory requirements. It is also designed to explore innovative business models with clients and partners by driving the financing and development of start-ups and leveraging ecosystems.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

For more information, please visit:

Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint

Twitter: @BearingPoint

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SAP Forward-looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005055/en/

Contacts:

For more information, press only:

Alexander Bock

Global Manager Communications

Telephone: +49 89 540338029

E-Mail: alexander.bock@bearingpoint.com