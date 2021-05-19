Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus: Unglaubliche Steigerung der Goldproduktion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 621975 ISIN: US20441A1025 Ticker-Symbol: SAJA 
Tradegate
18.05.21
18:59 Uhr
6,550 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
SABESP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SABESP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3506,60009:42
6,4006,50009:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SABESP
SABESP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SABESP6,5500,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.