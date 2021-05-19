Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Swedencare AB (222/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Swedencare AB's annual general meeting, held on 29 April, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 5:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 24, 2021. The order book will not change. Short name: SECARE Terms: Split: 5:1 Current ISIN: SE0008294078 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 21, 2021 New ISIN code: SE0015988167 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 24, 2021