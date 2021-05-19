Anzeige
19.05.2021 | 09:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Swedencare AB (222/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Swedencare AB's annual general meeting, held on
29 April, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 5:1. The
share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 24, 2021. The
order book will not change. 

Short name:                 SECARE   
Terms:                    Split: 5:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0008294078
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 21, 2021
New ISIN code:                SE0015988167
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 24, 2021
