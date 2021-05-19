The Q421 trading update for the three months ended 31 March 2021 shows that Civitas Social Housing (CSH) is continuing to perform in line with expectations and is consistently delivering positive returns. With no COVID-19 impact on rent collections or property valuations and gearing in place to fund accretive portfolio growth, the company is targeting FY22 DPS growth of 2.8%, ahead of recent CPI inflation, to 5.55p.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...