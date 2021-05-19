Synthace Hires Guy Levy-Yurista as Chief Executive Officer

Synthace Ltd, the cloud-based software platform for automating biological R&D, today announced the appointment of Guy Levy-Yurista as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Board Member to guide Synthace through its next stage of growth.

Levy-Yurista joins Synthace following a milestone year in which it grew sales by more than 225%, established relationships with five of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies across the world, and emerged as a clear leader in the rapidly growing Computer-Aided Biology market.

"We're at a critical juncture for the company as Synthace is turning the global life science research market on its head by fully automating the biology lab and managing the full research data value chain, making experiments that were never before possible a reality," said Bob Wiederhold, Chairman of Synthace. "Today, scientists in five out of the top 10 global pharma companies are using Synthace to completely automate their labs, accelerating scientific research and rapidly expanding adoption of our automation platform. Guy Levy-Yurista is an exceptional executive who brings a unique blend of leadership to Synthace with his diverse background in business, product development, and sales. I couldn't imagine a better CEO fit to continue to accelerate the industry-and Synthace into the future."

Based on his decades of high-tech business experience, Levy-Yurista is uniquely qualified to continue to serve the market and fill customers' critical needs by evolving Synthace's strategy, scaling its operations, and growing its business to continue to innovate.

"Synthace is driving a true revolution in global biotech and pharma. I couldn't be more honored to take on the leadership role with this innovative team, particularly at a time when the world is coming to recognize the power of life sciences. The incredible response Synthace has seen from the market, and top pharma companies, is a clear signal that the platform Synthace is bringing to market fills an unmet need," said Levy-Yurista. "I am excited to lead Synthace through its next phase of growth as we seek to digitally transform life sciences research to the great benefit of all."

Levy-Yurista joins Synthace from Sisense, where he served as Chief Strategy Officer. Sisense is a high-growth big data analytics SaaS company based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel. Guy also held leadership roles in Marketing and Product, spearheading the definition, development, and marketing motion of Sisense's big data platform, which won numerous industry awards and analyst recognition. Levy-Yurista held additional senior leadership roles at MicroStrategy, McAfee, AOL, and several startups during his career. Levy-Yurista received his Ph.D.degree in Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel and his MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Synthace

Based in London, UK, and Boston, US, Synthace is accelerating biological discovery and optimisation through computer-aided biology. Our cloud software platform, Antha, empowers biologists by enabling them to flexibly program their lab automation without the need to code. The graphical user interface has been designed by biologists for biologists, intuitively enabling them to automate their whole experiment from planning to execution, data collection, and analysis. Synthace is the cornerstone of the lab of the future, seamlessly connecting the digital realm of data with the physical aspects of lab automation and wet-lab biology, automatically collecting and structuring data to accelerate biological understanding.

Synthace is unlocking the potential of biology for humankind and our environment. Synthace works with biopharmaceutical companies and has been recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer that is helping shape the Fourth Industrial Revolution. For more, visit https://www.synthace.com/.

