Sizer Technologies partners with Wacoal to launch the first of its kind bra-fitting app

HERZELIA PITUACH, Israel, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sizer Technologies, global leader in contactless digital body measuring solutions is partnering with Wacoal, the leading North America intimate apparel brand, with the launch of their industry-first solution, the mybraFit app.

The first of its kind, Wacoal's mybraFit is AI-powered with Sizer's patented measurement technology, which determines breast measurements with extreme accuracy. Those measurements are then integrated into Wacoal's sizing algorithm to deliver a bra size recommendation.

Simply using the front-end camera of any smartphone or tablet, the app is extremely easy to use, with a quick measuring process completed within just two minutes. During the measuring process, the user is guided to perform a few simple poses as they interact with the application, during which time a series of images are taken from different angles that help determine exact body measurements. With safety and security having been prioritized at every level of development, this application does not save or store the user's images following the measurement process.

"Collaborating with Wacoal is an extremely exciting opportunity for us," said Adam Kaplan, CEO at Sizer. "We've had the pleasure of working with the amazing teams at Wacoal to customize and deliver this industry-first, simple and highly accurate sizing solution to solve a massive customer friction of incorrect fit. Through this digital transformation, we will help bring Wacoal's renowned in-store fitting expertise to an online experience, ensuring their customers will always get their perfect fitting bra, whilst shopping from the comfort of their own home."

"The intimate apparel industry relies on antiquated sizing practices that have not changed in decades. This, and the increasing shift to consumers shopping online, prompted us to find a solution to simplify the entire process. Following an intense market study, we chose to collaborate with Sizer as our digital measuring partner due to their unmatched body measurement accuracy and convenient, user-friendly solution," says Miryha Fantegrossi, Vice President of Merchandising and Design at Wacoal America. "The mybraFit app is a transformative solution, and by combining our vast knowledge of fit and style expertise with Sizer's know-how, we've created a personalized, time-efficient, and foolproof sizing tool for everyone."

"We have seen digital adoption soar during the pandemic, with many companies accelerating the shift to digital in design, product development, and AI-powered body measurement solutions," concludes Adam Kaplan. "Leading fashion players are recognizing the need to embrace and invest in next-generation fitting tools, like Sizer, to support the acceleration of their online penetration and meet shoppers demand for ever-more sophisticated digital interactions, that they can trust, whilst shopping at home."

The mybraFit app, is available to download on the AppStore, Playstore and on Wacoal-America.com/find-your-fit beginning May 18, 2021.

ABOUT SIZER TECHNOLOGIES

Sizer offers powerful, convenient, and friendly body measurements solutions, empowering our partners, to leverage valuable sizing-data, improving their offering and service. The patented Sizer body measuring solution captures user's body measurements and translates them into highly accurate size recommendations. Companies around the globe trust Sizer to help them solve the customer friction of incorrect fit. With Sizer, customers experience improvements in their daily operations and massive savings in time, costs and returns. Sizer is a private company headquartered in Israel.

ABOUT WACOAL

Established in 1985, Wacoal is the leading lingerie brand that women trust for fit, quality, and comfort. Wacoal pioneered the art of bra fitting, and today, their Fit Experts help women find the sizes that make them look and feel their best. Never satisfied with the status quo, their designers keep a finger on the pulse of the fashion industry. They are always looking for new and better ways to deliver bras that meet the expectations of modern women for comfort, quality, and performance.

