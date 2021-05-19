Inspirata, Inc.: Inspirata and Fujifilm UK Partnership Generates NHS Success with One Dorset Pathology Network Digital Pathology Engagement

London, United Kingdom, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer informatics and digital pathology provider Inspirata announced today that University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust will commence an implementation of its Dynamyx digital pathology software ("Dynamyx"), as part of an agreement struck between enterprise partner, FUJIFILM UK Limited ("Fujifilm UK") and the One Dorset Pathology network. The introduction of Dynamyx at One Dorset Pathology represents the first of several new wins for Fujifilm UK using our software, and is a direct award from the PathLAKE digital and computational pathology consortium.

Covering a population of approximately 420,000 individuals and processing 250,000 cases per year via 23 pathologists across all sites, One Dorset Pathology is comprised of the Royal Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole hospitals which make up the newly established University Hospital Dorset Foundation Trust, and the Dorset County Hospital in Dorchester.

"It is rare in histology that an opportunity comes up to truly reshape the service. However, with the introduction of digital pathology we have the chance to radically change how things work for the future," says Ashley Ballard, Senior Biomedical Scientist at Royal Bournemouth Hospital.

Dynamyx will be implemented as part of a Digital Pathology Solution by Fujifilm UK ahead of the roll-out of a new state-of-the-art, £22 million, 500m2 'Histopathology Diagnostic Hub' at Royal Bournemouth Hospital scheduled to go online in autumn 2022. The initial project involves the introduction of a high-capacity whole slide image scanner in Bournemouth funded by a Dorset Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) Local Growth Fund allocation, a low-capacity machine at Dorset County Hospital and workstations, inclusive of AI image analysis, macro-imagers and voice recognition capabilities, for all of the network's pathologists.

"The circumstances and drivers for the One Dorset roll-out using our Dynamyx software couldn't be more choice," explains Mark Lloyd, Founder and EVP at Inspirata. "We have the presence of an enthusiastic and innovative customer committed to delivering improved services on behalf of their patients, and a fabulous enablement partner in Fujifilm to support."

The One Dorset award in the UK follows hot-on-the-heels of equivalent successful digital pathology engagements for Inspirata and Fujifilm in North America and is the first of a number of new NHS joint projects set to be announced.

"The momentum Fujifilm and Inspirata are enjoying, borne out by projects such as our collaboration at One Dorset, is reflective of our steadfast commitment to affording individual NHS trusts and pathology networks with digital pathology solutions which both reduce the time to diagnosis and reflect the everyday realities of your typical human and capital resource-strapped NHS laboratory," says Kevin Shah, Head of Enterprise New Business, Fujifilm Europe. "The open architecture of the Dynamyx software means Fujifilm is uniquely placed to propose ways for lean laboratories to eliminate workflow inefficiencies while continuing to exhaust existing, or undertake new, technology investments without fear or favour regarding the manufacturers and any proprietary formats involved."

Fujifilm UK's partnership with One Dorset Pathology was accelerated and facilitated in part by the network's status as a new constituent member of the PathLAKE+ consortium and its designs to become a new centre of excellence in digital pathology. Tremendous advocates of PathLAKE+, Inspirata and Fujifilm UK look forward to supporting One Dorset Pathology and its sister consortium partners in realising the full potential of this initiative.

About Inspirata Inc.

Inspirata Inc. helps patients fighting cancer-and the clinicians they trust-to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. For more information, please visit www.inspirata.com or contact info@inspirata.com.

About Fujifilm UK

The Medical Systems division of Fujifilm UK is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare facilities in the UK both today and tomorrow. Offering a range of digital X-ray systems including detectors, mobiles, and rooms, to the comprehensive SYNAPSE Enterprise Imaging portfolio, to full-field digital mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, high quality, technologically advanced endoscopic imaging solutions and devices and computed tomography solutions, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. Fujifilm's TeraMedica Division, the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions (VNA) for unrestricted medical image management and the core to the SYNAPSE Enterprise Imaging portfolio, enables improved interoperability by connecting imaging content across the entire care continuum. For more information please visit synapse.fujifilm.eu/.

