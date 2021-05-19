Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics KAI Medical At-Home RT-PCR Test Goes Live on Major Airline Site for Passenger Purchase. Provides Update on Current Pipeline Of 22 Clinics Locations

Launch Confirms Empower Ability To Deliver Non-Invasive At-Home COVID-19 Saliva Test To Major Airlines & Their Passengers. National Clinics Expansion Strategy On Schedule To Meet 2021 Goal Of 30 Clinics

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (8EC:Frankfurt) (EPWCF:OTCQB) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company serving patients through clinics, a telemedicine platform, and a leading medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens and developing new at-home testing protocols and products is pleased to announce that its Health Canada, FDA EUA authorized At-Home Saliva COVID-19 RT-PCR Test ("Kai Saliva or Kai Care"), is now live on the website of Air Canada, Canada's largest airline, for passengers to purchase.

KAI Saliva provides travellers, both foreign and domestic with a simple, fully compliant method to obtain a non-invasive RT-PCR test and result prior to arriving or coming back into Canada or arriving in other countries that have similar executive travel orders. Pursuant to the Referral Agreement dated May 10, 2021, Air Canada will now refer its passengers to Kai Care for expedited COVID-19 testing.

When booking a flight or navigating the Air Canada website, passengers will have options to click a link to be referred to Kai Care websites www.kaitests.com and www.kaitests.ca to purchase an RT- PCR Kai Saliva Test Kit. With most countries and airlines requiring pre-departure negative COVID-19 test results, travelers are encouraged to order enough test kits to use for pre-departure and for prior to their return. Kai Care provides test kits by UPS overnight courier in Canada and the United States.

Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO Of Empower Clinics stated "Airlines around the world have suffered significant setbacks related to the pandemic with the shutdown of business and leisure travel, and material challenges to their business model including having to layoff many thousands of employees. Using the R&D capabilities of Kai Medical Laboratory, we brought to market in record time, a home-based Saliva RT-PCR test kit that is ideally suited to support airlines, to support Air Canada and its travellers as they navigate the guidelines of the global executive travel orders. We are thrilled to see our offer for Kai Care live and available on their site."

Empower is in various levels of advanced discussions with additional national airlines.

EMPOWER PIPELINE OF CLINICS NOW AT 22 LOCATIONS

The Company is pleased to provide shareholders with an update pertaining to progress of its Canadian nationwide clinic expansion strategy, which now includes a pipeline of 22 clinics at various stages of development.

SIGNED LEASES

1) Etobicoke,ON 440 Brown's Line, Etobicoke, ON. M8W 3T9 Rexall proximity

2) London, ON 96 Fanshawe Park Road E, London, ON. N5X 4C5. Private

PENDING LEASES (ANTICIPATED WITHIN 2-4 WEEKS)

1) Hamilton, ON Rexall proximity

2) Kitchener, ON Rexall proximity

3) Ajax, ON Rexall proximity

4) Waterloo, ON Pharmasave proximity

5) Hamilton, ON IDA proximity

6) Etobicoke, ON Private

PENDING LOI'S & LEASES (ANTICIPATED WITHIN 4-6 WEEKS)

1) Sudbury, ON Rexall proximity

2) Chatham, ON Rexall proximity

3) Uxbridge, ON Rexall proximity

4) Cresthaven , ON Rexall proximity

5) Oshawa, ON Rexall proximity

6) St. Catherines, ON Rexall proximity

7) Bolton, ON PharmaSave proximity

8) Peterborough, ON Rexall proximity

LOCATIONS OFFERED AND PENDING EMPOWER DUE DILIGENCE

Keswick, Ottawa, Scarborough, Richview, North York, Waterford



Chairman & CEO Mr. McAuley added "I simply want to say that our Canadian health centre development plan has never been in doubt for us, from the moment we announced the strategy. Working so closely on a plan with pharmacy organizations takes time to materialize, it requires a collective effort with all constituents, but as everyone now knows, we have not been idle, we have not been complacent, we have been diligent, respectful and focused on building a long-term strategy. I am so impressed with our business development team and their recruitment of twenty (20) plus medical doctors to date, that will serve so many communities and neighbourhoods. We seem to be building a collective of healthcare centers, a collective of medical professionals, a collective of knowledge and expertise, focused on the health outcomes of people in the markets we serve."

Advanced discussions continue on multiple additional locations as the Company continues the aggressive rollout of its national clinic expansion strategy.

HEALTH CARE SERVICES TO BE DELIVERED

Empower will be opening primary care, plus para-medical healthcare services in each of the locations, with a target of four (4) to six (6) Medical Doctors (MD) and four (4) to six (6) paramedical practitioners per location.

Primary care services include:

Family physicians

Walk-in physicians

Tele-medicine and virtual care

Paramedical services include:

Chiropractic

Physiotherapy

Registered Massage Therapy

Chiropody

Acupuncturists

Osteopaths

Nutritionists

ADDITIONAL HEALTH CARE SERVICES EXPECTED TO BE ADDED

Given the anticipated expansion and penetration of Empower Clinics into the Canadian market, the Company intends to continue adding valuable specialized medical services to strengthen the quality of healthcare at each location that can include:

Dermatology

Cardiology

Empower is currently in advanced discussions with potential partners in each of these specialty areas and believes they hold the potential to add significant value to the operations of each healthcare centre.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

