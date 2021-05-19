Zane Kotane leaves her position as the Member of the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm

The Supervisory Council of JSC Olainfarm has received an application from the current member of the Management Board Zane Kotane to resign from May 19.



"I would like to thank Zane Kotane for her achievements in the development of JSC Olainfarm, improving financial and management processes, as well as contributing to the implementation of the company's strategy and promotion of sustainable growth. I wish her success in future professional challenges," emphasizes Gundars Berzinš, Chairperson of the Supervisory Council of JSC Olainfarm.

The Chairperson of the Management Board Jeroen Weites and Members of the Management Board Elena Bushberg, Signe Baldere-Sildedze and Raimonds Terentjevs continue to fulfil their duties at the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm.





Olainfarm, a part of Olainfarm Group, is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the Baltic States offering high quality medicine and chemical pharmaceutical products. The Group's business strategy "FORWARD" highlights the main company's vision - to become one of the TOP10 Central and Eastern European manufacturing companies by 2025.

With nearly 50 years of expertise, Olainfarm Group delivers sustainable healthcare products and services with added value to patients in more than 50 countries all over the world via its key subsidiaries - pharmaceutical company Olainfarm, food supplements & medical devices producer Silvanols, elastic & compression material producer Tonus Elast, pharmacy chain LatvijasAptieka and healthcare & diagnostics centresDiaMed & OlainMed.

