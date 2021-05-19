SAFEGUARDS | Cosmetics, Personal Care & HouseholdNO. 064/21

China National Medical Products Administration, NMPA, issued Notice No. 31, namely Provisions for Management of Cosmetic New Raw Material Registration and Notification Dossiers, providing detailed requirement on documents and process of New Cosmetic Ingredients.

Here are the highlights in this new provision. Such as:

Depending on the intended function of the new cosmetic ingredients, they are required to complete notification or registration process in NMPA before launching to the market. With this implementation, it will facilitate the application of new raw material in cosmetic industry.

Registration Scope Previous Scope New Scope Natural or synthesized raw materials used in the manufacture of cosmetics for the first time in China. Only raw material with intended function of preservative, sunscreen, colorant, hair dye, skin-whitening Notification Scope Previous Scope New Scope N/A Raw materials except those with intended function of preservative, sunscreen colorant, hair dye, skin-whitening. Examples are, Antioxidant

Bulking

Emulsion Stabilizing

Film Forming

Humectant

Skin conditioning - Emollient

Upon completion of notification or registration of a new cosmetic ingredient, suppliers shall provide annual report in specific format provided by NMPA for the first 3 years.

Safety assessment report according to relevant guideline is required for notification and registration.

Relevant test report(s) is/are required based on the type of raw materials.

Type Remark Type I For the first time use in China and other countries, with functions of preservatives, sunscreen, colorant, hair dye, skin whitening, anti-hair loss, anti-acne, anti-wrinkle (except physical wrinkle resistance), anti-dandruff and deodorization, new cosmetics materials with high biological activity Type II For the first time use in China and other countries, without functions of preservatives, sunscreen, colorant, hair dye, skin whitening, anti-hair loss, anti-acne, anti-wrinkle (except physical wrinkle resistance), anti-dandruff and deodorization

Type III Already safely used in other countries more than 3 years, without functions of preservatives, sunscreen, colorant, hair dye, skin whitening, anti-hair loss, anti-acne, anti-wrinkle(except physical wrinkle resistance), anti-dandruff and deodorization, new cosmetics materials with high biological activity

Type IV Already safely used in other countries more than 3 years, with functions of preservatives, sunscreen, colorant, hair dye, skin whitening, anti-hair loss, anti-acne, anti-wrinkle(except physical wrinkle resistance), anti-dandruff and deodorization, new cosmetics materials with high biological activity

Type V New cosmetics raw materials with safe edible history (the parts used for raw materials shall be consistent with the edible parts)

Type VI Polymers with an average MW of more than 1000 Dalton and the content of oligomer with a MW of less than 1000 Dalton less than 10%

This provision strengthens the requirements of teratogenicity test, chronic toxicity/carcinogenicity combination test and long-term human trial safety test.

The provision is implemented since 1 May 2021.

Reference

https://www.nmpa.gov.cn/xxgk/ggtg/qtggtg/20210304140454159.html

It is crucial for all cosmetic, personal care and household products to be safe, effective and stable. SGS provides testing, inspection and certification services to manufacturers, distributors and importers to ensure a high level of product quality in every area. Our state-of-the-art laboratories offer tailored solutions for chemical, biophysical, microbiological, stability and biological aspects. We also have extensive capabilities in performance testing, claim support studies and consumer panels. Our testing is conducted according to customer specific or recognized standard methods, some of which were developed by SGS. Our cosmetic safety assessors and other technical experts can support customers by making sure new products comply with regulatory requirements. In the end, it's only trusted because it's tested. Contact us for more information or visit our website.

For enquiries, please contact:

Denny Li

Technical Support

t: +86 020 2909 3881



Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2021 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided "as is" and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.