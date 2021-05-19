The Artisanal Spirits Company (ASC) is the owner of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, which curates unique ultra-premium single cask Scotch malt whiskies and other spirits, with a focus on distinct flavour profiles. Sales are made exclusively to its global subscription-paying members and are mostly made direct to consumer (D2C), namely its own online websites and venues, and with remaining sales via partner bars around the world. ASC has a loyal customer base and a significant inventory of maturing whiskies. Future growth opportunities include continued growth of its membership and geographic and virtual presence, as well as moves into adjacent product markets such as blended whiskies, with the potential to improve profitability.

