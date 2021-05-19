Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by AB Bonnier Fastigheter Finans (publ) on STO Sustainable Bonds (188/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by AB Bonnier Fastigheter Finans (publ) with effect from 2021-05-20. Last day of trading is set to 2026-04-24. The instrument will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=860189