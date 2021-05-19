Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.05.2021
Halo Collective: "Wir werden etwas bekanntgeben, wozu bislang kein anderes Cannabis-Unternehmen in der Lage war!"
19.05.2021 | 11:17
NEO Finance AB: Paulius Tarbunas joins the NEO Finance management team

Paulius Tarbunas, a professional with many years of experience in the fields of
banking and finance, joined the management team of the fintech company NEO
Finance. He will lead the company's Open Banking Department in developing the
Neopay brand. 

P. Tarbunas has been working in the fields of banking and finance for more than
25 years. He led the Fintech Lithuania Group, which is part of the information
and communication technology association Infobalt, where he was responsible for
the group's development, its publicity in Lithuania and abroad, legislative
initiatives and developing the fintech community. Prior to that, P. Tarbunas
managed and led a project to establish the joint central credit union Kreda,
and for 20 years he held various management positions at SEB Bank in the Baltic
States and Ukraine. 

"I welcome the opportunity to join the NEO Finance team and I look forward to
embarking on ambitious work with Neopay, both in terms of developing open
banking products and services, and entering foreign markets," said the new Head
of Neopay. 

Before Mr Tarbunas joined the company, the Open Banking Department was headed
by Aleksejus Loskutovas, who became NEO Finance's CEO in February this year. 

"We are extremely pleased to have been joined by an expert with such vast
experience in the field of finance. Open banking projects are currently
trending across Europe, so we are aiming to pay more attention and allocate our
resources to this project. In light of Paulius' achievements and the work he
has done so far, I can safely say that he has all the qualities needed to be a
professional leader of the Open Banking Department. We have no doubt that
assigning Paulius to this position is a very important step for our company
that will open up new opportunities for the development of Neopay in Europe,
while allowing us to maintain our current position as the leading payment
initiation service in the Baltic States," A. Loskutovas commented. 

Over the six years of its operations, NEO Finance has developed Paskolu klubas
- the largest P2P lending platform in Lithuania. Three years ago, the company
started operating the payment initiation service Neopay. It has also expanded
its operations in Lithuania and 7 other European Union countries. In 2019, the
shares of NEO Finance have been listed to trading on Nasdaq Baltic First North
market. In June 2020, NEO Finance was elected as a Company of the Year in the
field of lending, investments and P2P, at the Fintech Week Lithuania 2020
awards that were held in Lithuania for the first time. Furthermore, last
summer, NEO Finance acquired the crowdfunding platform FinoMark. 



Aleksejus Loskutovas
Head of Administration
Email: aleksejus@neofinance.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
