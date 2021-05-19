HELSINKI, Finland, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation Inside information 19 May 2021 at 12:00 noon EEST

Jacob Götzsche appointed President and CEO of Caverion

The Board of Directors of Caverion has appointed Jacob Götzsche as the President and CEO of Caverion Corporation. He will start in this position on 9 August 2021.

Jacob Götzsche joins Caverion after a long career in ISS, a global provider of facility services. Most recently he held the position of CEO of Europe. In this position he was also a Member of the Executive Group Management in the ISS Group, reporting to the Group CEO. During his career at ISS, Götzsche has also held various regional leadership, M&A and finance roles.

"Jacob Götzsche has a broad international experience with deep insights into all our core markets from a global service company. He is a well-known and respected leader in the industry and has a strong track record in driving profitable growth, both organically and through M&A. His operational responsibilities have included facility management services, technical maintenance and large capital projects. His ability to focus on people and build diverse, multinational and high-performing teams is a great asset for Caverion," says Mats Paulsson, Chairman of the Board of Caverion Corporation. "The Board is convinced that Jacob Götzsche is the right person to lead Caverion into the future and that he optimally complements the vast skill-set of our management team," Paulsson concludes.

"I am delighted and honoured to join Caverion and lead the company together with a very experienced management team. I am looking forward to working with all the Caverion professionals and our customers to deliver sustainable building performance. Leading and motivating people with respect, trust and empowerment is key for me to become successful. I also have an inherent passion for performance from my operational experience and background in finance. Furthermore, I have worked within many different industries including highly regulated industries. This has given me a deep commercial insight and understanding of the customer's needs. All of this I will utilise to create value for all stakeholders of Caverion," says Jacob Götzsche.

About Jacob Götzsche:

Born: 1967

Nationality: Danish

M.Sc. (Econ.), University of Southern Denmark

The CV and the photo of Jacob Götzsche will be available on Caverion's website at http://www.caverion.com/investors/corporate-governance/management-board. Jacob Götzsche will be available for media requests once he has joined Caverion.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, key media, www.caverion.com

For further information:

Mats Paulsson

Chairman of the Board of Caverion Corporation

please contact Milena Hæggström for External Communications

Milena Hæggström

Head of Investor Relations and External Communications

tel. +358 40 5581 328

milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/jacob-gotzsche-appointed-president-and-ceo-of-caverion,c3349321

The following files are available for download: