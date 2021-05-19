A report from Fraunhofer ISE reveals that the share of PV systems with southern orientation has decreased from 61% in 2000 to 42% in 2019. It also highlights that solar rooftop installations with a tilted angle lower than 20 degrees have increased from just 5% in 2000 to 24% in 2019.The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE has reported that an increasing number of solar PV rooftop systems installed in Germany in recent years have an east or east/west orientation, or a smaller tilted angle. In a report, the institute's experts analyzed the trajectory of all PV system typologies deployed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...