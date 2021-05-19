Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective: "Wir werden etwas bekanntgeben, wozu bislang kein anderes Cannabis-Unternehmen in der Lage war!"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CMPQ ISIN: SE0015949037 Ticker-Symbol: 61B 
Frankfurt
18.05.21
09:16 Uhr
3,405 Euro
-0,005
-0,15 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEIMSTADEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEIMSTADEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
19.05.2021 | 11:41
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Heimstaden AB (223/21)

With effect from May 20, 2021, the subscription rights in Heimstaden AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including May 31, 2021. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   HEIM PREF TR              
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0015988068              
Order book ID:  225897                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from May 20, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Heimstaden AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   HEIM PREF BTA              
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0015988076              
Order book ID:  225898                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
HEIMSTADEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.