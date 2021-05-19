Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Heimstaden AB (223/21)

With effect from May 20, 2021, the subscription rights in Heimstaden AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 31, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: HEIM PREF TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015988068 Order book ID: 225897 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 20, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Heimstaden AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: HEIM PREF BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015988076 Order book ID: 225898 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com