Company Presence Grows Across EMEA and APAC, while North American Acceleration Continues

Yugabyte, the leader in open source distributed SQL databases, today announced an expanded global footprint with the opening of new business operations in the EMEA and APAC regions. The international expansion is being fueled by the worldwide demand for the YugabyteDB open source distributed SQL database and related products and services. Currently, Yugabyte has more than 100 employees worldwide and plans to double its headcount in the current fiscal year across all regions with a strategic focus on engineering, sales, and technical support functions.

"One of the reasons customers choose YugabyteDB is for its ability to geographically distribute data anywhere in the world for performance, resilience, and compliance reasons. By expanding our global presence in engineering, sales, and support, we will be able to further accelerate product adoption and innovation, and connect with our customers where they are," said Karthik Ranganathan, Co-Founder and CTO, Yugabyte. "We have focused our expansion in the regions with the highest market demand and top talent. We're excited to continue our growth and build teams in these regions to join us on our mission of becoming the default database for cloud native applications in a multi-cloud world."

Yugabyte has established a new European headquarters in the UK, with imminent plans to also expand into the DACH region and Benelux, to serve existing and new customers across the entire EMEA region. The company is also expanding its engineering team into Russia.

In the APAC region, Yugabyte has created a new presence based in Singapore to focus on sales and support functions and to identify new sales and partnering opportunities. Earlier this year, the company announced it had acquired Falarica.io to kickstart engineering operations in India, and Yugabyte will continue aggressive investment in this region while establishing India as an engineering hub to accelerate product innovation. Also planned is a future expansion of Yugabyte sales and support teams into Japan.

"In the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to look at global expansion in a different way," said Eric Landon, Vice President of Business Operations, Yugabyte. "Instead of opening new office locations, we focused on establishing sales and engineering hubs in areas of high growth and stellar talent, without being locked into long term leases. Now we have a global footprint with a remote workforce and can assess how to enable in-person collaboration when the time is right, and flexibly leverage shared workspaces or establish physical offices as the situation unfolds."

Growth in North America is also accelerating, with positions open in the US and Canada across all departments.

"By taking our focus globally, we are not only working closer to our international customers but also gaining access to incredible talent around the world that will help strengthen our organization and our products," said Kannan Muthukkaruppan, President, Yugabyte. "We are moving at the speed of demand, which grows daily, and are constantly looking to fill roles and continue building our global team. It's an exciting time to be part of Yugabyte."

For a list of all open positions worldwide, please visit https://www.yugabyte.com/careers/.

About Yugabyte

Yugabyte is the company behind YugabyteDB, the open source, high-performance distributed SQL database for building global, internet-scale applications. YugabyteDB serves business-critical applications with SQL query flexibility, high performance and cloud native agility, thus allowing enterprises to focus on business growth instead of complex data infrastructure management. It is trusted by companies in cybersecurity, financial markets, IoT, retail, e-commerce, and other verticals. Founded in 2016 by former Facebook and Oracle engineers, Yugabyte was named a 2020 Cool Vendor by Gartner and is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, 8VC, Wipro Ventures, and Greenspring Associates. www.yugabyte.com

