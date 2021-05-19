JOOR, the World's Leading Digital Platform for Wholesale Management, Announces New European Partnerships and a Slate of Summer JOOR Passport Events

Partnerships further solidify JOOR's leadership position in Europe as the fashion industry's wholesale platform of choice.

LONDON, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOOR (https://joor.com/), the world's leading digital wholesale platform, announced that JOOR Passport will continue to expand its presence this summer with new partnerships with Copenhagen International Fashion Fair (CIFF) and the UK Department for International Trade.



JOOR's collaboration with CIFF will involve powering the virtual element of the renowned trade show as well as having a presence at the physical event in August, including placing a spotlight on 12 sustainable brands which will be featured at the show and utilize JOOR.

Additionally, JOOR will host two Passport events in 2021 with the UK Department for International Trade (DIT) highlighting British fashion brands. As part of the partnership, JOOR will also co-host a series of webinars throughout the summer on key topics including sustainability and digital wholesale best practices.

JOOR Passport is to exclusively power eleven global fashion events this summer, beginning with Veste Rio on May 24th in partnership with Vogue Brazil. Additional shows include Splash Paris, Cabana, Liberty Fairs, Premium/Seek, and Brazilian Footwear. In addition to virtual trade shows with partners, JOOR Passport will also continue to host JOOR Marketplace events available 365 days a year, including JOOR Showcase featuring elevated contemporary brands, Destination Italy with its line-up of Italian brands and designers, and a new JOOR event focused on accessories and jewellery.

Liberty Fairs and Cabana, both powered virtually by JOOR for the past three seasons, will launch a hybrid physical event from July 10-12 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, the first in-person show for both since the start of the pandemic. JOOR will play an active role in the physical show to facilitate digital order taking on site and will once again power the virtual show, extending the event's time frame and geographic reach by providing access to buyers from around the world. This will be the fourth season JOOR has supported Liberty Fashion & Lifestyle Fairs digitally, helping over 300 brands make over 8,100 new connections with retailers from over 100 countries around the world.

"JOOR is and has always been an omnichannel platform," explained Kristin Savilia, CEO of JOOR. "We launched JOOR Passport last year to support virtual shows and ensure business continuity for brands and retailers, and immediately saw strong adoption. We'll continue supporting virtual shows in the future, and are also thrilled that brands and buyers are returning to the showroom where they place orders on JOOR through our iPhone and iPad app."

Virtual fashion shows gained significant momentum in 2020, with growing engagement from brands and buyers. To date, JOOR has hosted 31 global events on JOOR Passport, attracting more than 225,000 visitors from 142 countries, pulling together fashion's largest curated global marketplace where brands and buyers have one centralized place to meet. From the brand side, more than 2,800 brands have participated in a JOOR Passport event, with more than 740,000 items sold. As shows begin to return to in-person, JOOR expects continued strong participation in the virtual side, which extends for multiple weeks beyond the physical show.

To view a full event schedule, request to exhibit or register to attend an upcoming event, visit JOOR Passport (https://jooraccess.com/r/passport/).

FOR MORE INFORMATION, INCLUDING IMAGES, PLEASE CONTACT MARCUS@FABRICPR.COM (mailto:MARCUS@FABRICPR.COM), OR CALL FABRIC PR ON 0044 (0)203 326 7331

About JOOR

JOOR is the world's leading wholesale management platform, with over $1.5Bn in wholesale transactions processed every month. More than 12,500 brands and over 325,000 curated fashion retailers across 144 countries connect on the platform every day. With a commitment to fueling the advancement and growth of both brands and retailers, JOOR provides a digital ecosystem that combines dynamic virtual showrooms with collaborative tools including JOOR Passport, which centralizes the trade show experience across multiple global fashion events. JOOR users have greater flexibility, visibility, performance and insights into their business. JOOR is the exclusive platform for leading luxury conglomerates including LVMH, Kering and Richemont. JOOR has exclusive partnerships with 30+ leading global retailers using the JOOR Retail Partner platform including: Harrod's, Illum, ShopBop, Neiman Marcus, Harvey Nichols, Printemps, Level Shoes, Bergdorf Goodman, 24S.com, Liberty London, Dover Street Market, and Intermix. JOOR is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Paris, London, Milan, Madrid, Berlin, Melbourne and Tokyo. For more information visit: JOOR.com.