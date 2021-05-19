Vangold Mining Corp.: VanGold Shares to Trade on OTCQX

Company Files Amended PEA Technical Report

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / VanGold Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "VanGold") (TSXV:VGLD)(OTCQX:VGLDF) is pleased to announce its shares will begin trading today on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States, after being upgraded from the Pink® market, under the symbol "VGLDF".

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the Pink market marks another in a series of important milestones for the Company. This approval will provide increased access to US institutional and retail investors looking to invest in the Company and provide them with the opportunity to share in VanGold's growth." said Lisa Dea VanGold's CFO.

The Company wishes to thank B. Riley Securities, Inc. which acted as VanGold's OTCQX sponsor during the quotation process. B. Riley Securities is a full-service investment bank which provides corporate finance, research, sales and trading services.

VanGold's shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange with the symbol VGLD.

VanGold Files Amended PEA:

VanGold announces that, in response to normal course review and comments from the TSX Venture Exchange, it has filed on SEDAR an amended and restated NI 43-101 technical report of Behre Dolbear & Company (USA), Inc., independent mineral industry advisors, on the Company's combined El Cubo/El Pinguico project titled "Preliminary Economic Analysis, El Cubo/El Pinguico Silver Gold Complex Project, State of Guanajuato, Mexico" with an effective date of 31 January 2021; an issue date of 12 Feb 2021 and an amended and restated date of 6 May, 2021 (the "Amended Report").

There are no material differences in the mineral resources and results of the preliminary economic analysis ("PEA") contained in the Amended Report from those reported by the Company on February 16, 2021.

The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. The Amended Report contains a full description of all underlying assumptions relating to the PEA. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

About VanGold Mining Corp.:

VanGold Mining is an exploration and development company engaged in reactivating past producing silver and gold mines near the city of Guanajuato, Mexico. The Company's El Pinguico project is a significant past producer of both silver and gold located just 7 kilometers south of the city. The Company is now focused on the refurbishment of the El Cubo mill, and swift commencement of production from the El Cubo and El Pinguico Combined Operation, as well as delineating additional silver and gold resources through underground and surface drilling on its projects located in this 480-year-old mining camp.

