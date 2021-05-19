DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors 19-May-2021 / 11:39 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Information statement[1] on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors is 9 persons. Nine members of the Board of Directors participated in voting. This meeting is competent to adopt resolutions. The resolutions are adopted by 9 votes. Content of the resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors Regarding the first issue of the agenda: "1.1. To take into consideration the report of the Auditing Committee of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC based on the audit of the annual accounting (financial) statements of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2020 and reliability of data in the annual report of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2020. 1.2. To take into consideration the audit opinion based on the audit of the annual accounting (financial) statements of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2020. 1.3. To take into consideration the report of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors for 2020. 1.4. To take into consideration the Board of Directors' performance evaluation report for 2020. 1.5. To provisionally approve the annual report of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2020. 1.6. To submit the annual accounting (financial) statements of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2020 for approval by the annual general shareholders' meeting." Regarding the second issue of the agenda: "2.1. To submit the distribution of profit and loss of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2020 for approval by the annual general shareholders' meeting. 2.2. To recommend the annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC to adopt the following resolution: "To declare dividend payment: RUB 6.72 per preference share of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC, RUB 0.7 per ordinary share of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. Payment of dividends to natural persons being the recipients of the dividends shall be made by JSC "Surgutinvestneft", the registrar of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC; payment of dividends to legal persons being the recipients of the dividends - by "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. To set 20 July 2021 as the date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined." Regarding the third issue of the agenda: "3. To propose "Crowe Expertiza" Limited Liability Company as the auditor of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2021 for approval by the annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. Regarding the fourth issue of the agenda: "4.1. To approve draft resolutions for adoption by the annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 4.2. To approve the form and text of ballot papers for the annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. Ballot papers shall be sent to shareholders before 09 June 2021. 4.3. To approve the scope of information (materials) made available to persons entitled to participate in the annual general shareholders' meeting." Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors which adopted the relevant resolutions: 18 May 2021. Date and number of the minutes of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors which adopted the relevant resolutions: 18 May 2021, Minutes No. 7p. Identifying attributes of the issuer's securities in case the agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors includes issues related to exercising the rights vested in these securities Class, category (type) of the securities: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares. Issues state registration numbers, state registration date and international securities identification number (ISIN): ordinary shares: 1-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003, RU0008926258; preference shares: 2-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003, RU0009029524. Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/en/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 106148 EQS News ID: 1198393 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1198393&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2021 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)