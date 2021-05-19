Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective: "Wir werden etwas bekanntgeben, wozu bislang kein anderes Cannabis-Unternehmen in der Lage war!"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904596 ISIN: US8688612048 Ticker-Symbol: SGN 
Tradegate
19.05.21
12:47 Uhr
4,100 Euro
+0,120
+3,02 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0204,08013:38
4,0204,08013:42
Dow Jones News
19.05.2021 | 12:13
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Surgutneftegas PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors

DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors 

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors 
19-May-2021 / 11:39 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Information statement[1] 
 on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors 
 
 
According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors is 9 persons. 
Nine members of the Board of Directors participated in voting. This meeting is competent to adopt resolutions. 
The resolutions are adopted by 9 votes. 
 
Content of the resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors 
 
Regarding the first issue of the agenda: 
"1.1. To take into consideration the report of the Auditing Committee of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC based on the audit of 
the annual accounting (financial) statements of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2020 and reliability of data in the annual 
report of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2020. 
1.2. To take into consideration the audit opinion based on the audit of the annual accounting (financial) statements of 
"Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2020. 
1.3. To take into consideration the report of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors for 2020. 
1.4. To take into consideration the Board of Directors' performance evaluation report for 2020. 
1.5. To provisionally approve the annual report of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2020. 
1.6. To submit the annual accounting (financial) statements of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2020 for approval by the 
annual general shareholders' meeting." 
 
Regarding the second issue of the agenda: 
"2.1. To submit the distribution of profit and loss of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2020 for approval by the annual 
general shareholders' meeting. 
2.2. To recommend the annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC to adopt the following resolution: 
"To declare dividend payment: RUB 6.72 per preference share of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC, RUB 0.7 per ordinary share of 
"Surgutneftegas" PJSC. Payment of dividends to natural persons being the recipients of the dividends shall be made by 
JSC "Surgutinvestneft", the registrar of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC; payment of dividends to legal persons being the 
recipients of the dividends - by "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. To set 20 July 2021 as the date as of which the persons 
entitled to dividends are determined." 
 
Regarding the third issue of the agenda: 
"3. To propose "Crowe Expertiza" Limited Liability Company as the auditor of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2021 for 
approval by the annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 
 
Regarding the fourth issue of the agenda: 
"4.1. To approve draft resolutions for adoption by the annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 
4.2. To approve the form and text of ballot papers for the annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" 
PJSC. Ballot papers shall be sent to shareholders before 09 June 2021. 
4.3. To approve the scope of information (materials) made available to persons entitled to participate in the annual 
general shareholders' meeting." 
 
Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors which adopted the relevant resolutions: 18 May 2021. 
 
Date and number of the minutes of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors which adopted the relevant 
resolutions: 18 May 2021, Minutes No. 7p. 
 
Identifying attributes of the issuer's securities in case the agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors 
includes issues related to exercising the rights vested in these securities 
Class, category (type) of the securities: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares. 
Issues state registration numbers, state registration date and international securities identification number (ISIN): 
ordinary shares: 1-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003, RU0008926258; 
preference shares: 2-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003, RU0009029524. 
 
 
Website used by the issuer to disclose information: 
http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/en/investors/; 
http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[1] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US8688612048 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     SGGD 
LEI Code:   2138002GZLU65FRAC894 
Sequence No.: 106148 
EQS News ID:  1198393 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1198393&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2021 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)

SURGUTNEFTEGAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.