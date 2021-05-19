Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.05.2021
Halo Collective: "Wir werden etwas bekanntgeben, wozu bislang kein anderes Cannabis-Unternehmen in der Lage war!"
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2021 | 12:17
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group's comparable net sales information by Business Areas for 2020 and Q1 2021 relating to the new Business Area structure

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 19 MAY 2021 AT 1.15 P.M. EEST

Enento Group's comparable net sales information by BusinessAreas for 2020 and Q1 2021 relating to the new BusinessArea structure

On 14 January 2021, Enento Group Plc announced its plan of changing the Business Area structure. The change in the organisational structure is aimed at enabling faster and smoother strategy implementation and highlighting the importance of data and analytics.

Starting 1 April 2021, Enento Group has three Business Areas: Business Insight, Consumer Insight and Digital Processes. The new Consumer Insight Business Area will focus on customer-driven consumer information services, while the new Business Insight Business Area will focus on business information services.

Business Insight Business Area consists of three business lines. Enterprise Solutions is responsible for service offering and development for the strategic and large customers in the key customer verticals, including banking and finance. The Enterprise Solutions services are part of the previous Risk Decisions Business Area and Customer Data Management's Business-to-Business services. The Premium Solutions business line provides business information services for the needs of SMEs. Premium Solutions were previously part of the SME and Consumers Business Area. Freemium Solutions develops freemium-model business information websites in all Nordic markets. Freemium Solutions were previously part of the SME and Consumers Business Area.

Consumer Insight Business Area develops and provides leading consumer information and decisioning services in the Nordics. Consumer Insight serves both consumers and several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as e-commerce, oil and energy sectors, among others. The products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance, administration and decision-making. Consumer services for businesses were previously part of the Risk Decisions and Customer Data Management Business Areas. The services for consumers were previously part of the SME and Consumers Business Area. These services help consumers to understand and better manage their own finances, protecting them also from identity theft and fraud.

Digital Processes Business Area services remain unchanged. The Business Area's range of services includes real estate and apartment information, information about buildings and their valuation as well as solutions to automate collateral management processes and digitalize the management of housing transactions. In addition, the Business Area's service offering includes compliance services to identify companies' beneficial owners and politically exposed persons.

NET SALES BY BUSINESS AREA, NEW BUSINESS AREAS 2020 AND Q1 2021

1.1. -1.4. -1.1. -1.7. -1.1. -1.10. -1.1. -1.1. -
EUR thousand31.3.202030.6.202030.6.202030.9.202030.9.202031.12.202031.12.202031.3.2021
Business Insight18 88718 165

37 053		17 105

54 158		20 08574 24319 434
Consumer Insight16 47616 055

32 530		16 731

49 261		16 90366 16417 127
Digital Processes2 2752 510

4 785		2 896

7 681		3 22910 9103 095
TOTAL37 63836 730

74 367		36 732

111 100		40 217151 31739 656

NET SALES BY BUSINESS AREA, OLD BUSINESS AREAS, 2020 AND Q1 2021

1.1. -1.4. -1.1. -1.7. -1.1. -1.10. -1.1. -1.1. -
EUR thousand31.3.202030.6.202030.6.202030.9.202030.9.202031.12.202031.12.202031.3.2021
Risk Decisions23 62122 944

46 565		22 883

69 449		24 09393 54224 020
SME&Consumers9 8579 293

19 150		8 977

28 128		10 67038 79810 535
CDM*)1 8851 982

3 867		1 975

5 842		2 2258 0672 007
Digital Processes2 2752 510

4 785		2 896

7 681		3 22910 9103 095
TOTAL37 63836 730

74 367		36 732

111 100		40 217151 31739 656

*) Customer Data Management

ENENTO GROUP PLC

Additional information:
Elina Stråhlman
CFO
Tel. +358 10 270 7578

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 425 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2020 was 151,3 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
