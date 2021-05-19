Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective: "Wir werden etwas bekanntgeben, wozu bislang kein anderes Cannabis-Unternehmen in der Lage war!"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.05.2021 | 12:28
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Result of Meeting

Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Result of Meeting

PR Newswire

London, May 19

19 May2021

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

Results of General Meeting

The Board of Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (the "Company" or "IPE") is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the General Meeting today in connection with the proposed merger with City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited ("CMHY"), to be effected by way of a shareholder approved contractual scheme of reconstruction (the "Scheme"), were duly passed, and Alan Roberts and Benjamin Rhodes, both of Grant Thornton Limited, have been appointed as liquidators.

The full text of the special resolution can be found in the Notice of General Meeting contained in the Company's circular to Shareholders dated 22 April 2021 (the "Circular"). The Circular is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism which can be located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, https://www.invesco.com/uk/en/investment-trusts/invesco-enhanced-income-limited.html

Details of the proxy votes cast on the resolutions are included at the end of this announcement.

Admission and Dealing in the New CMHY Shares to be issued in connection with the Scheme is expected to commence on 20 May 2021.

Upon the Scheme becoming effective, it is proposed that the name of CMHY be changed to "Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited" at which time the trading symbol (TIDM) for the Company will change to BIPS. A further announcement will be made by CMHY once the change in the Company's name has been certified by the Companies Registry in Jersey.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement have the meanings given in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

For further information please contact:

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited +44 (0) 15 3470 0000

Hilary Jones

Invesco Asset Management Limited +44 (0) 20 3753 1000

Will Ellis

Guy Short

J.P. Morgan Cazenove (Financial Advisor to IPE)+44 (0) 20 7742 4000

William Simmonds

Alexis Owuadey

Proxy Votes

The proxy votes cast on the resolutions are set out below:

ResolutionVotes For%Votes Against%Votes TotalVotes Withheld
Place the Company into summary winding up in accordance with
Chapter 2, Part 21 of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 and to amend the Articles of Association
46,429,60294.822,535,2635.1848,964,865229,017
Authorize Liquidators to implement the Scheme and to execute any document and do anything for the purpose of carrying the Scheme into effect46,391,49694.692,600,1385.3148,991,634202,248

*The votes "For" include those votes giving the Chairman and Third parties discretion.

Important Information

The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of IPE is Hilary Jones of JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.