Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Result of Meeting

19 May2021

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

Results of General Meeting

The Board of Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (the "Company" or "IPE") is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the General Meeting today in connection with the proposed merger with City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited ("CMHY"), to be effected by way of a shareholder approved contractual scheme of reconstruction (the "Scheme"), were duly passed, and Alan Roberts and Benjamin Rhodes, both of Grant Thornton Limited, have been appointed as liquidators.

The full text of the special resolution can be found in the Notice of General Meeting contained in the Company's circular to Shareholders dated 22 April 2021 (the "Circular"). The Circular is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism which can be located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, https://www.invesco.com/uk/en/investment-trusts/invesco-enhanced-income-limited.html

Details of the proxy votes cast on the resolutions are included at the end of this announcement.

Admission and Dealing in the New CMHY Shares to be issued in connection with the Scheme is expected to commence on 20 May 2021.

Upon the Scheme becoming effective, it is proposed that the name of CMHY be changed to "Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited" at which time the trading symbol (TIDM) for the Company will change to BIPS. A further announcement will be made by CMHY once the change in the Company's name has been certified by the Companies Registry in Jersey.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement have the meanings given in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

Proxy Votes

The proxy votes cast on the resolutions are set out below:

Resolution Votes For % Votes Against % Votes Total Votes Withheld Place the Company into summary winding up in accordance with

Chapter 2, Part 21 of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 and to amend the Articles of Association

46,429,602 94.82 2,535,263 5.18 48,964,865 229,017 Authorize Liquidators to implement the Scheme and to execute any document and do anything for the purpose of carrying the Scheme into effect 46,391,496 94.69 2,600,138 5.31 48,991,634 202,248

*The votes "For" include those votes giving the Chairman and Third parties discretion.

