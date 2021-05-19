DJ SWEF: Director Notification

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Director Notification 19-May-2021 / 10:58 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 May 2021 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") Director Notification In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Mr Stephen Smith, Non-Executive Director, has informed the Company that he has been appointed to the Board of Sancus Lending Group (formerly GLI Finance Limited), a company registered in Guernsey and listed on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange, with effect from 11 May 2021. For further information, please contact: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited Vania Santos T: +44 1481 735878 Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: RDN TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 106149 EQS News ID: 1198381 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1198381&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2021 05:59 ET (09:59 GMT)