Global climate innovator launches Sustainable Futures with more than $2.5 million in investments in STEM and climate education

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, announced today that it has launched Sustainable Futures, a multiyear corporate citizenship strategy to expand underrepresented students' access to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education, support healthy classrooms, and promote skill building for green careers. As part of its 2030 Sustainability Commitments, the company is committing $100 million and 500,000 volunteer hours to the effort by 2030.

Millions of students around the world lack access to basic and STEM education to prepare them for well-paid employment. The problem is most dire among children from low-income and underdeveloped communities. Often these communities also lack healthy learning environments due to aging school buildings and high pollution levels.

"Our focus is to help young people gain exposure, support and resources to realize brighter futures," said Marcia Avedon, Trane Technologies chief human resources, marketing and communications officer. "Sustainable Futures is core to our company's Opportunity for All pillar in our 2030 Sustainability Commitments. This strategy will mobilize our company's resources, unique expertise and the talents of our team members to build greater visibility and pathways to green and STEM careers, particularly for underrepresented groups."

Sustainable Futures focuses on the following three areas:

Ensuring healthy learning environments through indoor environmental quality and access to healthy food

through indoor environmental quality and access to healthy food Accelerating student success with early education in STEM and sustainability and enhanced childhood literacy

with early education in STEM and sustainability and enhanced childhood literacy Expanding career pathways by exposing students and adults to exciting and rewarding green and STEM careers

Trane Technologies kicked off Sustainable Futures with multi-year grant commitments of $1 million each to Project Scientist and Project Drawdown

The collaboration with Project Scientist will support about 800 girls between the ages of 4 and 12 each year of the three-year commitment. Trane Technologies employees will mentor girls and give them a behind-the-scenes look at STEM careers and workplaces.

The company's collaboration with Project Drawdown supports open access to climate education. Trane Technologies is a founding sponsor of Project Drawdown's Climate Solutions 101 effort, a free six-part video series for educators, students and others with online materials and conversations with some of the world's top climate thought leaders. The company is also part of Drawdown Labs to apply and scale climate solutions.

In addition to these partnerships, Trane Technologies recently provided multiple grants totaling $515,000, including: the National Society of Black Engineers, to increase math and science proficiency among third to fifth grade students; REDEEM Detroit, for programming that introduces at-risk students to good-paying trade careers; and Urban League of Central Carolinas in support of its HVAC certification program.

The Sustainable Futures strategy will help to create healthy learning environments through Trane Technologies' expertise in healthy and efficient indoor spaces. The company's teams work with school districts around the world to help improve classroom environments for overall student and teacher well-being. In addition, the company will help provide underserved students with access to healthy food, leveraging its Thermo King We Move Food initiative, which includes a partnership with Feeding America and community food pantries to deliver fresh food to people in need around the globe.

