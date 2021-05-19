Named by Forbes as one of 'America's Best Employers for Diversity'

One of 300 companies on Financial Times ranking for 'Europe's Climate Leaders 2021'

Listed as one of the '100 Best Corporate Citizens' by 3BL Media for 8th year in a row

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, recently earned three prestigious rankings: Forbes 'America's Best Employers for Diversity', Financial Times 'Europe's Climate Leaders 2021', and 3BL Media's '100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021.' Inclusion on these rankings recognize the company's significant contributions towards diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace, and outstanding sustainability performance.

"Last year, we launched Trane Technologies as a climate-focused company and had an opportunity to re-imagine what we could be with a purpose built around sustainability," said Mike Lamach, chairman and chief executive officer for Trane Technologies. "I'm incredibly proud of our employees around the globe that continue to make progress toward our 2030 Sustainability Commitments and transform our industry. Being recognized for our accomplishments in diversity, corporate citizenship and environmental sustainability is an honor and spurs us to keep challenging what's possible for a sustainable world."

The company continues to earn rankings and recognition for its 2020 ESG outcomes, which are summarized in its recently released ESG Report, Bold Action for a Sustainable Future

Sustainability as a strategy

As a climate innovator with a purpose-driven strategy around sustainability, Trane Technologies addresses climate change, resource scarcity and changing demographics. The company and its strategic brands, Trane and Thermo King, made significant strides in 2020, including:

Progress toward the Gigaton Challenge. The company reduced 7.7 million metric tons of carbon emissions from customers' carbon footprint, equivalent to annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions avoided by 1,602 wind turbines. These outcomes contribute to the company's goal to reduce customer GHGs by 1 billion metric tons (a gigaton) by 2030.

The company reduced 7.7 million metric tons of carbon emissions from customers' carbon footprint, equivalent to annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions avoided by 1,602 wind turbines. These outcomes contribute to the company's goal to reduce customer GHGs by 1 billion metric tons (a gigaton) by 2030. Progress toward achieving carbon neutrality. The company continued to lead by example by reducing 54,681 metric tons of carbon emissions from its own operations and meeting 39% of its energy demand with renewables.

Energy-efficient and low-emission product innovation. The company also launched more than 50 new sustainable solutions last year through its brands Trane and Thermo King, including technology in transport refrigeration, HVAC climate control and digitally connected building equipment and controls.

Continued work toward gender parity. Trane Technologies' Board of Directors includes five women directors out of 13. Today 21.7 percent of leadership roles are held by women, more than twice the average for S&P 1500 companies. The company continues to accelerate progress toward parity.

. Trane Technologies' Board of Directors includes five women directors out of 13. Today 21.7 percent of leadership roles are held by women, more than twice the average for S&P 1500 companies. The company continues to accelerate progress toward parity. Launched the Center for Healthy and Efficient Spaces. In response to increased need for indoor environmental quality (IEQ) solutions, the company brought together internal and external experts to accelerate innovation and advocacy in this area.

Trane Technologies also recently announced a revised executive and senior leader incentive plan that links directly to ESG metrics and the company's bold 2030 Sustainability Commitments.

The company was among only 300 companies named to the Financial Times ranking Europe's Climate Leaders 2021 for reducing energy intensity.

For the eight year in a row, the company was named to 3BL Media's 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, which recognizes outstanding ESG transparency and performance among the largest public companies in the United States. The ranking evaluates transparency and performance factors across eight pillars, including: climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance.

A culture of inclusion and opportunity

Trane Technologies "Opportunity for All" pledge commits to achieving gender parity in leadership, workforce diversity reflective of its communities, and community initiatives that support equitable education and pathways to green and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers.

Trane Technologies was the first in its industry to join Paradigm4Parity, a business coalition to close the gender gap in corporate leadership, and is a founding member of OneTen, a corporate coalition that aims to upskill, hire, and advance careers for one million Black Americans. In addition to efforts to ensure diverse representation throughout the company, Trane Technologies implements numerous initiatives, policies, and programs to include and uplift all employees globally.

Named one of Forbes 'America's Best Employers for Diversity,' Trane Technologies joins the top half of the list of over 500 influential companies acknowledged by Forbes for dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion. Recognized employers received the most recommendations and have the most diverse boards and executive ranks, as well as the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechologies.com.

