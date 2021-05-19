OpGen reported Q121 sales of $0.8m, up 35% compared to Q120, with growth mainly due to the April 2020 business combination with Curetis. The company expects to be able to build on this level with the help of the future 510(k) clearance of its Acuitas AMR Gene Panel test in bacterial isolates as well as potential approvals for the Unyvero platform in China and Colombia. To maintain the momentum, OpGen plans to initiate a clinical trial program for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) with the Unyvero platform in the summer and invasive joint infections (IJI) later in the year.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...