Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2021) - The Very Good Food Company Inc. (TSXV: VERY) (OTCQB: VRYYF) (FSE: 0SI) ("Very Good" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will release its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, before markets open.

Conference Details

Very Good will host a related conference call that day, Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time/ 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time to discuss the financial results and business outlook.

Mitchell Scott, Chief Executive Officer, and Kamini Hitkari, Chief Financial Officer, will be conducting a question-and-answer session following the prepared remarks.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-855-327-6837

Toll / International: 1-631-891-4304

* Participants should request The Very Good Food Company Earnings Call.

The call will be available via webcast on Very Good's investor page of the Company website at www.verygoodfood.com/investors or at this link.

Please visit the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available on VERY GOOD's investor page approximately two hours after the conference call has ended.

About The Very Good Food Company Inc.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is an emerging plant-based food technology company that produces plant-based meat and other food products that are delicious while maintaining a wholesome nutritional profile. To date we have developed a core product line under The Very Good Butchers brand.

OUR MISSION IS LOFTY, BADASS BUT BEAUTIFULLY SIMPLE: GET MILLIONS TO RETHINK THEIR FOOD CHOICES WHILE HELPING THEM DO THE WORLD A WORLD OF GOOD. BY OFFERING PLANT-BASED FOOD OPTIONS SO DELICIOUS AND NUTRITIOUS, WE'RE HELPING THIS KIND OF DIET BECOME THE NORM.

The Very Good Food Company

Mitchell Scott

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Investor Contact:

Kevan Matheson

Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Email: invest@verygoodbutchers.com

Phone: +1 855-472-9841

Phil Carlson / Erika Kay

KCSA Strategic Communications

Email: VERY@kcsa.com

Phone: 212-896-1233



Media Contact:

Anne Donohoe

KCSA Strategic Communications

Email: VERY@kcsa.com

Phone: 212-896-1265

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84505