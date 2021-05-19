Q3 FY2021
21.8% Year on Year Revenue Growth to £112.3 million
23.8% Revenue Growth at Constant Currency
IFRS diluted EPS £0.23 compared to £0.26 in the prior year comparative period
Adjusted diluted EPS £0.34 compared to £0.23 in the prior year comparative period
Endava plc(NYSE: DAVA) ("Endava" or the "Company") a global provider of digital transformation, agile development and intelligent automation services, today announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2021, the third quarter of its 2021 fiscal year ("Q3 FY2021").
"Endava delivered another outstanding quarter with revenue for Q3 FY2021 of £112.3 million, an increase of 21.8% Year on Year. Demand for digital transformation services continues to grow in all regions and verticals," said John Cotterell, Endava's CEO.
THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
- Revenue for Q3 FY2021 was £112.3 million, an increase of 21.8% compared to £92.2 million in the same period in the prior year.
- Revenue growth rate at constant currency(a non-IFRS measure) was 23.8% for Q3 FY2021 compared to 25.7% in the same period in the prior year.
- Profit before tax for Q3 FY2021 was £16.5 million compared to £18.3 million in the same period in the prior year.
- Adjusted profit before tax (a non-IFRS measure) for Q3 FY2021 was £23.9 million, compared to £16.0 million in the same period in the prior year, or 21.3% of revenue, compared to 17.4% of revenue in the same period in the prior year.
- Profit for the period was £13.0 million in Q3 FY2021, resulting in a diluted EPS of £0.23, compared to profit of £14.6 million and diluted EPS of £0.26 in the same period in the prior year.
- Adjusted profit for the period (a non-IFRS measure) was £19.3 million in Q3 FY2021, resulting in adjusted diluted EPS (a non-IFRS measure) of £0.34 compared to adjusted profit for the period of £12.8 million and adjusted diluted EPS of £0.23 in the same period in the prior year.
CASH FLOW:
- Net cash from operating activities was £11.6 million in Q3 FY2021 compared to £11.8 million in the same period in the prior year.
- Adjusted free cash flow (a non-IFRS measure) was £10.2 million in Q3 FY2021 compared to £9.6 million in the same period in the prior year.
- At March 31, 2021, Endava had cash and cash equivalents of £78.8 million, compared to £101.3 million at June 30, 2020.
OTHER METRICS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2021:
- Headcount reached 8,127 at March 31, 2021, with 7,068 average operational employees in Q3 FY2021, compared to a headcount of 6,468 at March 31, 2020 and 5,787 average operational employees in the same quarter of the prior year.
- Number of clients with over £1 million in revenue on a rolling twelve months basis was 81 at March 31, 2021, compared to 67 at March 31, 2020.
- Top 10 clients accounted for 36% of revenue in Q3 FY2021, unchanged compared to March 31, 2020.
- By geographic region, 29% of revenue was generated in North America, 25% was generated in Europe, 43% was generated in the United Kingdom and 3% was generated in the rest of the world in Q3 FY2021. This compares to 27% in North America, 25% in Europe, 45% in the United Kingdom and 3% in the rest of the world in the same period in the prior year.
- By industry vertical, 53% of revenue was generated from Payments and Financial Services, 27% from TMT and 20% from Other. This compares to 54% from Payments and Financial Services, 25% from TMT and 21% from Other in the same period in the prior year.
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS:
- On March 4, 2021, Endava announced the acquisition of Pet Minuta d.o.o. of Croatia and its U.S. subsidiary, Five Minutes Studio, Inc. (together "FIVE"). FIVE, based in Brooklyn, NY and Croatia, is a digital agency delivering a full spectrum of services, including product strategy, the design, build and delivery of digital experiences, and ongoing growth marketing using agile methodology combined with a scientific/metrics-driven approach to product design. FIVE had a team of 157 operational employees as of the date of acquisition, based in Brooklyn, NY and Croatia. The majority of its people are based in delivery centers in Croatia's four largest cities.
- On April 1, 2021, Endava announced the acquisition of Levvel LLC, headquartered in Charlotte, NC ("Levvel"). Levvel is an award-winning U.S. technology strategy, consulting and engineering firm focused on helping companies create sophisticated technology through human-centered problem solving, rooted in deep industry expertise. Levvel has a strong focus in the Payments and Financial Services, Logistics/Mobility and TMT segments, and Endava expects the acquisition to enable it to continue to expand in the United States while serving clients in these core market sectors. Levvel delivers from the United States and Mexico and had 172 operational employees as of the date of acquisition, many of whom hold certifications, and maintains partnerships with key cloud platforms and leading and emerging technologies.
OUTLOOK:
At this time, the general economic environment remains fluid and it continues to be challenging to anticipate the ultimate full scope and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Endava is providing guidance for the fourth quarter of its 2021 fiscal year and its full 2021 fiscal year based upon what it currently sees in its markets.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021:
Endava expects revenues will be in the range £130.0 million to £132.0 million, representing constant currency revenue growth of between 51.0% and 53.0%. Endava expects adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £0.34 to £0.36 per share.
Full Fiscal Year 2021:
Endava expects revenues will be in the range £443.0 million to £445.0 million, representing constant currency growth of between 29.0% and 30.0%. Endava expects adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £1.22 to £1.24 per share.
The constant currency growth figure now quoted for the full fiscal year 2021 guidance still includes the proforma adjustment for the Worldpay Captive, which Endava sold in August 2019, as it remains in the full year comparative.
This above guidance for Q4 Fiscal Year 2021 and the Full Fiscal Year 2021 assumes the exchange rates at the end of April (when the exchange rate was 1 British Pound to 1.39 US Dollar and 1.15 Euro).
Endava is not able, at this time, to provide an outlook for IFRS diluted EPS for Q4 FY2021 or FY2021 because of the unreasonable effort of estimating on a forward-looking basis certain items that are excluded from adjusted diluted EPS, including, for example, share-based compensation expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets and foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses, the effect of which may be significant. Endava is also not able, at this time, to reconcile to an outlook for revenue growth not at constant currency because of the unreasonable effort of estimating foreign currency exchange gains/losses, the effect of which may be significant, on a forward-looking basis.
The guidance provided above is forward-looking in nature. Actual results may differ materially. See the cautionary note regarding "Forward-Looking Statements" below.
ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:
Endava is a leading next-generation technology services provider and helps accelerate disruption by delivering rapid evolution to enterprises. Using distributed enterprise agile at scale, Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions. Endava helps its clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. It services clients in the following industries: Payments and Financial Services, TMT and "Other," which includes Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility and Healthcare. Endava had 8,127 employees (including directors) as of March 31, 2021 located in North America, Western Europe, Australia and Singapore and delivery centres in Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Bosnia Herzegovina, Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Colombia.
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL INFORMATION:
To supplement Endava's Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income, Consolidated Balance Sheets and Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow presented in accordance with IFRS, the Company uses non-IFRS measures of certain components of financial performance. These measures include: revenue growth rate at constant currency, revenue growth at constant currency adjusted for the sale of Endava Technology SRL, also referred to as "the Worldpay Captive" to Worldpay on August 31, 2019, adjusted profit before tax, adjusted profit for the period, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.
Revenue growth rate at constant currency is calculated by translating revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies into British Pounds using the comparable foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period. For example, the average rates in effect for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020 were used to convert revenue for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 and the revenue for the comparable prior period.
Revenue growth at constant currency adjusted for the sale of the Worldpay Captive is revenue growth at constant currency adjusted to exclude the impact of the sale of the Worldpay Captive.
Adjusted profit before tax ("Adjusted PBT") is defined as the Company's profit before tax adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense, discretionary EBT bonus, amortisation of acquired intangible assets, realised and unrealised foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and net gain on disposal of subsidiary. Share-based compensation expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets and unrealized foreign currency gains are non-cash expenses. Adjusted PBT margin is Adjusted PBT as a percentage of total revenue.
Adjusted profit for the period is defined as Adjusted PBT together with the tax impact of these adjustments.
Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as Adjusted profit for the period, divided by weighted average number of shares outstanding diluted.
Adjusted free cash flow is the Company's net cash from operating activities, plus grants received, less net purchases of non-current assets (tangible and intangible).
Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the Company's business and uses the measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the Company's business and evaluating its performance. Management also believes the presentation of its non-IFRS financial measures enhances an investor's overall understanding of the Company's historical financial performance. The presentation of the Company's non-IFRS financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS, and its non-IFRS measures may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies. Investors should review the reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "outlook," "may," "will", and other similar terms and phrases. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding Endava's projected financial performance for the fourth fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2021 and the full fiscal year 2021, the challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the associated global economic uncertainty, and anticipated benefits from recent acquisitions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Endava's business, results of operations and financial condition may be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the precautions taken in response to the pandemic or if general economic conditions in Europe, the United States or the global economy worsen; Endava's ability to manage its rapid growth or achieve anticipated growth; Endava's ability to retain existing clients and attract new clients, including its ability to increase revenue from existing clients and diversify its revenue concentration; Endava's ability to attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals at cost-effective rates; Endava's ability to penetrate new industry verticals and geographies and grow its revenue in current industry verticals and geographies; Endava's ability to maintain favourable pricing and utilisation rates; Endava's ability to successfully identify acquisition targets, consummate acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses and personnel; the effects of increased competition as well as innovations by new and existing competitors in its market; Endava's ability to adapt to technological change and innovate solutions for its clients; Endava's ability to collect on billed and unbilled receivables from clients; Endava's ability to effectively manage its international operations, including Endava's exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; Endava's ability to remediate the identified material weaknesses and maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting, and Endava's future financial performance, including trends in revenue, cost of sales, gross profit, selling, general and administrative expenses, finance income and expense and taxes, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 15, 2020. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Endava's views and expectations as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available to Endava. Endava anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. Endava specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Endava's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Nine Months Ended
March 31
Three Months Ended
March 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
REVENUE
312,676
260,487
112,311
92,235
Cost of sales
Direct cost of sales
(189,655
(174,481
(69,176
(51,889
Allocated cost of sales
(14,533
(12,902
(4,621
(4,591
Total cost of sales
(204,188
(187,383
(73,797
(56,480
GROSS PROFIT
108,488
73,104
38,514
35,755
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(64,737
(58,094
(20,476
(21,614
OPERATING PROFIT
43,751
15,010
18,038
14,141
Net finance (expense) income
(7,921
1,282
(1,541
4,153
Gain on sale of subsidiary
2,215
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
35,830
18,507
16,497
18,294
Tax on profit on ordinary activities
(8,337
(3,206
(3,511
(3,689
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
27,493
15,301
12,986
14,605
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
(9,512
(3,598
(6,021
787
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT
17,981
11,703
6,965
15,392
EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS):
Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic
55,081,386
53,170,717
55,581,888
53,815,137
Weighted average number of shares outstanding Diluted
56,749,298
55,832,497
57,203,008
56,345,433
Basic EPS (£)
0.50
0.29
0.23
0.27
Diluted EPS (£)
0.48
0.27
0.23
0.26
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
£'000
£'000
£'000
(Restated) (1)
ASSETS NON-CURRENT
Goodwill
119,506
56,885
56,219
Intangible assets
32,870
38,751
39,507
Property, plant and equipment
11,590
12,747
11,877
Lease right-of-use assets
41,927
51,134
48,634
Financial assets
529
639
850
Deferred tax assets
12,970
13,340
9,331
TOTAL
219,392
173,496
166,418
ASSETS CURRENT
Trade and other receivables
109,104
82,614
76,496
Corporation tax receivable
1,463
2,922
5,152
Financial assets
559
584
595
Cash and cash equivalents
78,836
101,327
87,159
TOTAL
189,962
187,447
169,402
TOTAL ASSETS
409,354
360,943
335,820
LIABILITIES CURRENT
Lease liabilities
12,170
11,132
10,763
Trade and other payables
65,379
58,599
63,241
Corporation tax payable
3,524
1,449
4,255
Contingent consideration
1,082
1,442
1,203
Deferred consideration
2,693
3,764
1,787
TOTAL
84,848
76,386
81,249
LIABILITIES NON CURRENT
Lease liabilities
34,561
42,233
40,409
Deferred tax liabilities
5,149
5,861
5,000
Contingent consideration
1,794
Deferred consideration
7,501
1,919
Other liabilities
153
136
121
TOTAL
49,158
48,230
47,449
EQUITY
Share capital
1,114
1,099
1,098
Share premium
230
221
189
Merger relief reserve
30,003
25,527
25,527
Retained earnings
257,485
214,638
172,262
Other reserves
(13,329)
(3,817)
9,487
Investment in own shares
(155)
(1,341)
(1,441)
TOTAL
275,348
236,327
207,122
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
409,354
360,943
335,820
1) The restatement refers to a reclassification of £21,097,000 from share premium to merger relief reserve.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Nine Months Ended
March 31
Three Months Ended
March 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit for the period
27,493
15,301
12,986
14,605
Income tax charge
8,337
3,206
3,511
3,689
Non-cash adjustments
39,088
20,062
11,602
4,176
Tax paid
(788)
(4,446)
(140)
(911)
UK research and development credit received
2,930
1,619
Net changes in working capital
(23,626)
4,223
(18,027)
(9,713)
Net cash from operating activities
53,434
38,346
11,551
11,846
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of non-current assets (tangibles and intangibles)
(3,752)
(8,075)
(1,408)
(2,245)
Proceeds from disposal of non-current assets
150
150
42
30
Acquisition of business subsidiaries, consideration in cash
(65,942)
(26,595)
(13,810)
466
Proceeds from sale of subsidiary net of cash disposed of
2,744
Cash and cash equivalents acquired with subsidiaries
2,722
3,289
1,119
Interest received
76
477
23
124
Net cash used in investing activities
(66,746)
(28,010)
(14,034)
(1,625)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from sublease
424
406
135
104
Repayment of borrowings
(955)
(946)
Repayment of lease liabilities
(8,442)
(7,157)
(2,696)
(2,588)
Interest paid
(674)
(603)
(230)
(228)
Grant received
267
661
47
Proceeds from sale of EBT shares
14,797
Issue of shares
9
61
52
Net cash from financing activities
(8,416)
7,210
(2,744)
(3,606)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(21,728)
17,546
(5,227)
6,615
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
101,327
70,172
84,221
78,975
Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents
(763)
(559)
(158)
1,569
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
78,836
87,159
78,836
87,159
RECONCILIATION OF IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES
RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE GROWTH RATE AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS TO REVENUE GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY:
Nine Months ended
March 31
Three Months ended
March 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
REVENUE GROWTH RATE AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS
20.0 %
23.3 %
21.8 %
26.2 %
Foreign exchange rates impact
0.9 %
(0.7 %)
2.0 %
(0.5 %)
REVENUE GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY INCLUDING WORLDPAY CAPTIVE
20.9 %
22.6 %
23.8 %
25.7 %
Impact of Worldpay Captive
1.0 %
3.0 %
4.3 %
PRO-FORMA REVENUE GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY ADJUSTED FOR THE SALE OF THE WORLDPAY CAPTIVE
21.9 %
25.6 %
23.8 %
30.0 %
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD:
Nine Months Ended
March 31
Three Months Ended
March 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
35,830
18,507
16,497
18,294
Adjustments:
Share-based compensation expense
17,518
11,075
5,622
4,079
Discretionary EBT bonus
24,766
(2,891)
Amortisation of acquired intangible assets
3,345
2,933
1,065
1,124
Foreign currency exchange losses (gains), net
6,031
(1,664)
727
(4,577)
Net gain on disposal of subsidiary
(2,215)
Total adjustments
26,894
34,895
7,414
(2,265)
ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX
62,724
53,402
23,911
16,029
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
27,493
15,301
12,986
14,605
Adjustments:
Adjustments to profit before tax
26,894
34,895
7,414
(2,265)
Tax impact of adjustments
(4,083)
(7,073)
(1,117)
435
ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
50,304
43,123
19,283
12,775
Diluted EPS (£)
0.48
0.27
0.23
0.26
Adjusted diluted EPS (£)
0.89
0.77
0.34
0.23
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
Nine Months Ended
March 31
Three Months Ended
March 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Net cash from operating activities
53,434
38,346
11,551
11,846
Adjustments:
Grant received
267
661
47
Purchases of non-current assets (tangibles and intangibles)
(3,602)
(7,925)
(1,366)
(2,215)
Adjusted Free cash flow
50,099
31,082
10,232
9,631
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION
SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
Nine Months
Ended
March 31
Three Months
Ended
March 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Direct cost of sales
10,513
6,148
3,449
2,318
Selling, general and administrative expenses
7,005
4,927
2,173
1,761
Total
17,518
11,075
5,622
4,079
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION
Nine Months Ended
March 31
Three Months Ended
March 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Direct cost of sales
11,341
9,153
3,478
3,243
Selling, general and administrative expenses
5,147
4,473
1,579
1,639
Total
16,488
13,626
5,057
4,882
EMPLOYEE BENEFIT TRUST DISCRETIONARY BONUS
Nine Months Ended
March 31
Three Months Ended
March 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Direct cost of sales
22,555
(2,627)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,211
(264)
Total
24,766
(2,891)
EMPLOYEES, TOP 10 CUSTOMERS AND REVENUE SPLIT
Nine Months Ended
March 31
Three Months Ended
March 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
Closing number of total employees (including directors)
8,127
6,468
8,127
6,468
Average operational employees
6,634
5,532
7,068
5,787
Top 10 customers %
37%
38%
36%
36%
Number of clients with £1m of revenue
(rolling 12 months)
81
67
81
67
Geographic split of revenue %
North America
29%
28%
29%
27%
Europe
26%
24%
25%
25%
UK
42%
45%
43%
45%
Rest of World (RoW)
3%
3%
3%
3%
Industry vertical split of revenue %
Payments and Financial Services
50%
53%
53%
54%
TMT
28%
25%
27%
25%
Other
22%
22%
20%
21%
