Engie Green has joined forces with the associations France Nature Environnement and Apicluster to install beehives at several of its solar PV parks in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region, in southern France.From pv magazine France Engie Green, a unit of French energy group Engie, has joined forces with the associations France Nature Environnement and Apicluster to implement a beekeeping project at several of its solar parks located in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region, in southeastern France. The project is called "HappySolaire" and is aimed at utilizing the vast, calm, and secure spaces ...

