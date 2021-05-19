Engie Green has joined forces with the associations France Nature Environnement and Apicluster to install beehives at several of its solar PV parks in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region, in southern France.From pv magazine France Engie Green, a unit of French energy group Engie, has joined forces with the associations France Nature Environnement and Apicluster to implement a beekeeping project at several of its solar parks located in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region, in southeastern France. The project is called "HappySolaire" and is aimed at utilizing the vast, calm, and secure spaces ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de