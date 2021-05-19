Spanish PV project developer Gransolar is planning to build a large-scale green hydrogen production plant in the Port of Almería, in southern Spain.From pv magazine Spain A company spokesperson told pv magazine that the plant will produce hydrogen from seawater and will be powered by a 30 MW solar plant and a 20 MWh storage system with an autonomy of 4 hours. The facility will be based on double-reverse osmosis treatment with energy recovery followed by electrolysis of deionized water through proton exchange membrane (PEM). Furthermore, secondary electrolysis of concentrated brine will be implemented ...

