Monarch Mining Corporation was spun out of Monarch Gold in January 2021, retaining a suite of potentially high-return gold projects in the well-established Abitibi Gold belt in Canada. Its Beaufor asset may start production in FY22, with Croinor in FY24/25. Meanwhile, given the highly prospective locations, ongoing exploration is likely to add to available resources and potentially lead to life extensions. In the future, its McKenzie Break and Swanson assets could add further significant value.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...