Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Alexander Strahl has joined the firm as a senior client partner and co-leader of the Korn Ferry EMEA Global Technology practice. He is based in the firm's Brussels office.

Strahl joins Korn Ferry from a global executive search and leadership advisory firm where he was the Technology, Media, and Telecommunications practice leader in EMEA. Prior to this, he was working for two international executive search firms as a core member of their technology practices. Strahl has over 20 years of leadership advisory and executive search experience, appointing and advising on organizations' boards, CEOs, and senior executives. He began his career as a strategy consultant, supporting clients on digital transformation projects.

"We are excited to have Alexander's experience and leadership on board," said Sonamara Jeffreys, co-president, EMEA, Korn Ferry. "He brings to Korn Ferry and our clients a wealth of international experience and has been a well-trusted advisor to leading private, large public and private equity-backed companies."

Strahl holds a postgraduate degree in business administration and economics from the University in Cologne, Germany.

