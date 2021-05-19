Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.05.2021
Halo Collective: "Wir werden etwas bekanntgeben, wozu bislang kein anderes Cannabis-Unternehmen in der Lage war!"
GlobeNewswire
19.05.2021 | 14:05
69 Leser
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 21 May 2021. 



ISIN:         DK0060696300              
---------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Scandinavian Tobacco Group       
---------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 1,000,000,000 shares (DKK 1,000,000,000)
---------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        2,500,000 shares (DKK 2,500,000)    
---------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  97,500,000 shares (DKK 97,500,000)   
---------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                  
---------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      STG                   
---------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     118442                 
---------------------------------------------------------------





_______________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=860232
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
