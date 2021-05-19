Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 21 May 2021. ISIN: DK0060696300 --------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Scandinavian Tobacco Group --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 1,000,000,000 shares (DKK 1,000,000,000) --------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,500,000 shares (DKK 2,500,000) --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 97,500,000 shares (DKK 97,500,000) --------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: STG --------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 118442 --------------------------------------------------------------- _______________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=860232