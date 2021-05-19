Havn Life Sciences Inc.: HAVN Life Secures Production & Supply Agreement to Expand Retail Product Offerings

Natural Health Products Will Be Manufactured and Packaged at the Company's New Facility

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FSE:5NP) (the "Company" or "HAVN Life"), a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds and the development of natural health products, is pleased to announce a production and supply agreement (the "Agreement") with Lobe Sciences Ltd. (LOBE) (GTSIF), an innovative biotech company committed to investigating and developing treatments using psychedelic and non-traditional medicines for better brain health.

Pursuant to the Agreement, HAVN Life will produce and supply an offering of Natural Health Products ("NHP"), which will include plant-based compounds and non-psychoactive mushrooms. The Agreement with Lobe Sciences will create an additional revenue stream for HAVN Life, and the team will look to generate additional agreements in the coming months.

The Agreement comes at a pivotal moment for HAVN Life, as the Company prepares to launch its e-commerce site and begin executing its Canada wide distribution strategy for its initial proprietary natural health product offerings following the acquisition of its production and warehousing facility in Richmond B.C. Leveraging the Company's new production and warehousing facility, its e-commerce platform, and its Canada-wide distribution strategy, HAVN Life is poised to quickly strengthen its presence in the natural health products space.

In March, HAVN Life acquired the strategic manufacturing and packaging facility to support production of its initial retail product offerings and scale production of new formulations. As the Company prepares for the launch of its line of proprietary natural health products next month, the announcement of the Agreement creates an additional revenue stream. With both its owned brands and white-labelled products, HAVN Life will maintain its commitment to ensuring the highest standards of quality and efficacy.

"We're thrilled to enter into this Agreement with a company that shares our mission of finding novel ways to support brain health," said HAVN Life CEO Tim Moore. "Not only does the release of these products provide an immense growth opportunity for HAVN Life, but it ultimately moves use towards our main goal of optimizing human performance."

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a Canadian biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds, the development of natural health products, and innovative mental health treatment to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind. Learn more at: havnlife.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.

