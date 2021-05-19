Record TTF Futures OI of more than 1.9 million

Murban Futures at Record OI of 52,148

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced record Total Futures Open Interest of more than 47 million contracts on May 17, 2021.

ICE's TTF natural gas futures contract reached an all-time open interest record of approximately 1.93 million contracts on May 17 and is up 20% year over year ("y/y"). Average daily volume (ADV) in TTF futures and options has grown over 40% per year on average since 2016. TTF ADV is approximately 127,000 contracts today, based on a 250 day average, reflecting the growth in trading activity as TTF is increasingly used by the market to provide a global gas price.

ICE Murban Crude Oil Futures hit record open interest of 52,148 contracts on May 17 on ICE's newest exchange ICE Futures Abu Dhabi, which launched for trading on March 29.

In addition, ICE also saw strong open interest in JKM LNG (Platts) futures which are up 17% y/y; Environmental futures up 3% y/y; Sugar futures up 4% y/y; Coffee futures up 6% y/y; Cotton futures up 26% y/y; and Interest Rate futures up 31% y/y.

"These records reflect the extraordinarily deep liquidity which our global futures network offers to our customers," said Ben Jackson, President of Intercontinental Exchange. "Whether the market is managing the world's oil, gas, environmental, agricultural, equity derivatives or interest rates markets, our solutions and technology connect customers every day to a broad set of tools that help manage risk".

ICE started by digitizing the energy markets to provide greater price transparency. Today, our global exchanges and clearing services connect participants across major asset classes. Built on a foundation of expertise, extensive and varied data sets and execution technology, our global network spans the financial system. We help market participants invest, hedge and raise capital with comprehensive market and reference data tools, supported by ICE's trusted clearing risk frameworks.

