Wheat Ridge, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2021) - Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: TQLB) ("Torque" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the active lifestyle sports nutrition and supplements marketplace, is pleased to provide an update of the Company's performance over recent months since its acquisition of American Metabolix (www.americanmetabolix.com) on Feb 1, 2021.

"We have achieved clear traction with our recent American Metabolix acquisition, and we wanted to update shareholders as we continue to build on that momentum," noted David Lovatt, CEO of Torque. "In our first two months of operations since completing this deal, we have seen much better than expected results from related operations. Despite a challenging environment due to contextual factors, American Metabolix has posted excellent overall results, and we see a clear growth curve coming into focus on a month-over-month basis that points to exciting results ahead."

Since closing its acquisition of American Metabolix, the Company has completed three months of operations under the new structure, with operations completed and closed for the two months including February and March 2021. In those two months, American Metabolix posted total revenues of $124k, which annualizes to $744k (if one assumes no rate of growth).

However, drilling down, March represented 70% sequential monthly growth over February. And unofficial data from April (provisional and subject to change in future reporting) suggests potentially very strong growth relative to February and March - likely as much as a further 61% sequential monthly growth over March.

Given this growth rate, early data suggests that American Metabolix may be on track to record in excess of $1.5 million in total sales in 2021 as increased investments in marketing and distribution show up in end-market data.

Lovatt continued, "Since the acquisition, American Metabolix has performed well ahead of expectations, driving stronger-than-expected brand awareness and sales growth relative to investments following integration. Distributors and consumers have responded powerfully as we put the brand in front of a wider audience, which is a terrific signal. We are also excited to see cash on hand at the company growing rapidly through the end of the quarter, now topping $500k. That will allow us to launch and grow the brand successfully from here."

Management also notes that, during the three months ended March 31, 2021, Torque also launched the Core Natural Sciences (www.corenaturalsciences.com) brand, signing Brian Baldinger as Brand Ambassador (see Here) in the process. The Company also launched the Storm Lifestyles brand (www.stormlifestyles.com) during the period.

Both brands have seen promising starts, and management looks forward to providing more details as these enterprises gain traction.

Finally, the Company also recently filed a Supplemental Statement with OTC Markets Group to have its status officially changed from "Shell".

