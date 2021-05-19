Global Adoption of ATS Cements its Position as Leading Post-Cookie Solution in Ecosystem, Surpassing 400 Publishers and 70 Platforms

LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP) the leading data connectivity platform, today announced its Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) has been adopted by hundreds of publishers, brands and platforms across the globe, including in the US, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Australia and Japan. More than 70 demand and supply platforms and over 400 publishers, including 70% of the Comscore 20 and 65% of the Comscore 50, have adopted ATS to offer marketers a more efficient way to reach their customers and measure campaign outcomes without third-party cookies or device identifiers.

"The digital industry is undergoing massive shifts with the end of third-party cookies and mobile device identifiers. We set out to create the neutral and interoperable infrastructure for this new era, and the incredible, worldwide adoption of ATS proves we've done just that," said LiveRamp CEO Scott Howe. "Simply put, ATS places publishers and marketers in control of their data. It generates better results for marketers, higher yields for publishers and provides the opportunity for greater transparency. Over 100 brands use ATS, including clients through agency partnerships, and we expect this number only to grow."

Publishers

Publishers are leveraging ATS to enable people-based inventory and improve monetization, including Microsoft Advertising, the world's second-largest publisher, which has seen a larger than 40% increase in CPMs on authenticated impressions. The breadth of ATS adoption across the globe reveals that a variety of publishers see LiveRamp's solution as not only viable to their business, but vital in serving their unique, diverse audiences. Other notable publishers who have adopted ATS include: Realtor.com, CafeMedia, Tubi, and The McClatchy Company in the US; Dennis Publishing, eBay Classifieds Group UK, and IDG in the UK; Burda Community Network in Germany; and Cricket Australia, the first in-app publisher signed, among many others.

"TV viewers are now well-integrated into streaming environments, which are fragmented across a wide variety of device platforms for advertisers. This makes the marketer's challenge of reaching and measuring a target audience multi-dimensional, and having a people-based identifier is important to ensure that advertising campaigns are relevant across channels and devices," commented Mark Rotblat, Chief Revenue Officer at Tubi. "LiveRamp helps enable authenticated, first-party relationships with our viewers so we can continue to deliver impactful experiences, at scale."

"Becoming an early-adopter of LiveRamp's ATS solution in Europe has only strengthened our relationship with our valued publisher partners," added Mandy Schwab, Director Digital Media at Burda Community Network (BCN). "Since integrating LiveRamp's ATS solution one year ago, we've enabled media brands to successfully unlock the opportunity to better monetize media inventory through privacy-conscious, people-based identity."

"Together with LiveRamp, we are putting power back in the hands of publishers," said Paul Bannister, CSO of CafeMedia. "We're enabling our thousands of media brands to grow revenue by activating first-party data in a safe and privacy-centric manner, without having to worry about data leakage, particularly because of LiveRamp's robust publisher data control technology. Already, we're seeing authenticated audiences generate much higher yields than when using third-party cookies."

Brands

A new Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact (TEI) study, commissioned by LiveRamp, found advertisers who use LiveRamp's ATS can achieve 343% ROI over three years with payback within only six months of initial investment.

Worldwide, over 100 brands across verticals have already recognized the urgency to find an alternative to data deprecation, embracing ATS as a durable and valuable solution for seamless activation, measurement and attribution across display, mobile in-app, connected TV and OTT. Compared to campaigns using third-party cookies, marketers saw significant improvement with LiveRamp, including:

403% increase in travel bookings for a leading international hotel chain

85 95% Video Completion Rate (VCR) for a leading social health non-profit

84.3% average increase in sustained ROAS from multiple brands over the last year

Enabling hundreds of brand advertising campaigns in the first quarter of 2021 alone, ATS powers a people-based approach to connecting with audiences across all channels, making consumer interactions relevant, addressable and measurable. As brands and their agencies pivoted quickly during the past year, they turned to LiveRamp to activate segments within technology platforms and publishers to reach real people-not cookies or device IDs.

"Even before the phasing out of third-party cookies, we have been leveraging alternative identifiers to deliver more relevant marketing and improve marketing outcomes, especially in online video campaigns as consumers increase time spent with video," said Manuel Cimarosti, Director of Media Analytics Data Strategy at Danone. "In the first test alone, ATS delivered a 4% increase in video completion rate on top of 40% more efficient cost metrics when compared to the cookie. These results are invaluable as we continue growing our first-party relationship with consumers across more touchpoints, and reinvest the savings to increase our reach."

"Our industry has reached a crossroads where we can move forward with a transparent, privacy-conscious approach to user authentication, or risk the same faults we saw with the cookie," added Liane Nadeu, SVP and head of precision media and investments at Digitas North America. "Our advice to clients is to take advantage of the time left before third-party cookies leave the ecosystem, and test and invest in authenticated solutions that will maintain consumer trust moving forward."

Platforms

Garnering widespread platform support since its entry into the marketplace, the identifier is live with all major global supply-side platforms, including Index Exchange, Magnite, OpenX, PubMatic, and most recently, Xandr. ATS is also live on all major demand-side platforms, such as Amobee, Beeswax, Criteo, MediaMath, Roku and The Trade Desk.

"ATS is designed to stand the test of time, conscious of future privacy regulation and ensuring consumers are offered a value exchange," added Travis Clinger, LiveRamp SVP of addressability and ecosystem. "It's indisputable that authentications translate into higher-value inventory and better performance. Those who adopt an authentication strategy now will gain a significant competitive advantage in replacing mobile IDs, cookies and other problematic identifiers that do not prioritize consumer privacy."

More information about ATS may be found at liveramp.com/authenticated-traffic-solution.

