Webby Award to Storytel Poland

STOCKHOLM, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences recognized Storytel Poland's audio drama The Future Peasants as the winner of a Webby Award in the category of Apps and Software: Education & Reference. The project was carried out in close cooperation with McCANN worldgroup Poland and Mastercard Poland.

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization for recognition of excellence on the Internet.



"The Future Peasants has set the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards. "This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of the project's creators."The Future Peasants was written by famed sci-fi author Cezary Zbierzchowski, the title referring to an early twentieth-century Nobel Prize-winning novel by Wladyslaw Reymont, The Peasants, about the harmony between man and nature. The inspiration for the story was the World Wide Fund for Nature report 2050 Poland for Generations, which presented a tragic vision of the future for Poland if society does not recognize climate change and adapt to address it.

The campaign was created by Storytel in cooperation with Mastercard Poland and McCANN worldgroup Poland. The project's media partner is the Gazeta.pl portal, which promotes the audio drama and other projects as part of the "Fridays for Future" cycle.



"It's hard to imagine a greater honor than a Webby Award, or an eco-friendlier form of mass communication than audio. We've taken one of the most important Polish titles from the past to highlight our planet's threatened future. The responsibility of actively contributing to putting sustainability and the environmental challenges of today on the agenda to secure our common future is one that we take seriously and share with the global community," says Jakub Barzak, Marketing Manager for Storytel Poland.

