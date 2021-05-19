Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New short name and ISIN code for ITAB Shop Concept AB (89/21)

As from May 21, 2021, the shares of ITAB Shop Concept AB will be traded under a new short name and ISIN code. Last day of trading with current short name and ISIN code will be May 20, 2021. Order book ID will remain unchanged. Current short name: ITAB B Current ISIN code: SE0008375117 New short name: ITAB New ISIN code: SE0015962097 Last day of trading with current ISIN and short name: May 20, 2021 First day of trading with new ISIN and short name: May 21, 2021 Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.