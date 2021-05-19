Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective: "Wir werden etwas bekanntgeben, wozu bislang kein anderes Cannabis-Unternehmen in der Lage war!"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AKBY ISIN: SE0008375117 Ticker-Symbol: 29I 
Frankfurt
19.05.21
08:01 Uhr
1,830 Euro
-0,022
-1,19 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ITAB SHOP CONCEPT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ITAB SHOP CONCEPT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8001,83215:29
GlobeNewswire
19.05.2021 | 14:41
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New short name and ISIN code for ITAB Shop Concept AB (89/21)

As from May 21, 2021, the shares of ITAB Shop Concept AB will be traded under a
new short name and ISIN code. Last day of trading with current short name and
ISIN code will be May 20, 2021. Order book ID will remain unchanged. 

Current short name:                  ITAB B   
Current ISIN code:                   SE0008375117
New short name:                    ITAB    
New ISIN code:                     SE0015962097
Last day of trading with current ISIN and short name: May 20, 2021
First day of trading with new ISIN and short name:   May 21, 2021


Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.
ITAB SHOP CONCEPT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.