Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2021) - US Copper Corp (TSXV: USCU) (FSE: C73) ("US Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,000,000. The Private Placement involved the issuance of 10,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital stock of the Company (a "Common Share") and one half of one warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share for $0.25 at any time within 2 years after closing. All securities issued pursuant to this Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period. As part of the Private Placement, the Company paid Finders' fees of $13,800. The Private Placement remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Insiders of the Company acquired directly and indirectly a total of $160,000 worth of Units or 800,000 Units in the Private Placement on the same basis as other participants. The direct and indirect participation in the Private Placement by an insider of the Company constitutes a "related party transaction" as such term is defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation (section 5.5(b)) and minority approval requirements (section 5.7(1)(b)) under MI 61-101.

A material change report in connection with the Private Placement will be filed less than 21 days before the closing of the Private Placement. The Company believes this shorter period is reasonable and necessary in the circumstances as the Company wished to complete the Private Placement in a timely manner.

The Company is currently preparing for its 2021 drill program to test its high priority targets as outlined in its August 11, 2020 press release and intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement towards completing this drill program and for general working capital purposes.

About US Copper Corp

US Copper controls approximately 13 square miles of patented and unpatented federal mining claims in the Light's Creek Copper District in Plumas County, NE California; essentially, the entire District. The District contains substantial copper (silver) sulfide and copper oxide resources in three deposits - Moonlight, Superior and Engels, as well as several partially tested and untested exploration targets.

The Superior and Engels Mines operated from about 1915-1930 producing over 161 million pounds of copper from over 4 million tons of rock containing 2.2% copper with silver and gold credits.

The Moonlight Deposit was discovered and drilled by Placer Amex during the 1960's. Details of the resources on US Copper's property and the parameters used to calculate them can be found in the "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Moonlight Deposit, Moonlight-Superior Copper Project, California, USA" dated April 12, 2018, on both the company's website at www.uscoppercorp.com or on www.sedar.com under the US Copper Corp profile.

Mr. George Cole is the Qualified Person pursuant to NI 43-101 responsible for the technical information contained in this news release, and he has reviewed and approved this news release.

