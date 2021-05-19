Why Gold Mining Production Is Expected to Achieve All Time Highs In 2021

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Precious metals and commodities, and almost everything that is sold, is subject to the laws of supply and demand… Gold is the exemption! The law of demand says that at higher prices, buyers will demand less of an economic good. The law of supply says that at higher prices, sellers will supply more for less. These two laws interact to determine the actual market prices and volume of goods that are traded on a market. Several independent factors can affect the shape of market supply and demand, influencing both the prices and quantities that we observe in markets. Even though the price of gold is going up, it is still in demand and miners are holping to mine even more. According to Gold.org, the best estimates currently available suggest that around 197,576 tonnes of gold has been mined throughout history, of which around two-thirds has been mined since 1950. If every single ounce of this gold were placed next to each other, the resulting cube of pure gold would only measure around 21 metres on each side. The BBC says a higher estimate of 2.5 million tonnes, would be a cube of gold about 10 meters high covering Wimbledon Center Court is the highest estimates… Active stocks in the mining markets this week include St. James Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LRDJF) (TSX-V: LORD Exploits Discovery Corp. (OTCQB: NFLDF) (CSE: NFLD), New Found Gold Corp. (OTCPK: NFGFF) (TSXV: NFG), Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCQX: MGDPF) (TSX: MOZ), Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCPK: VITFF) (TSX-V: GCX).

An article released by Reuters discussed a recently released London Metals Report which stated: ""The world's mines will produce 3,368 tonnes of gold this year, down 4.6% from 2019 and the lowest in 5 years, but high bullion prices will help to push up output by 8.8% to a record 3,664 tonnes in 2021. Metals head of mine supply, Adam Webb, said that: "Demand for gold, meanwhile, will fall 25% this year to about 3,000 tonnes before recovering 17% in 2021. The coronavirus pandemic forced many mines to close temporarily and curtailed sales of gold jewellery, but it also triggered a rush to buy gold for its perceived safe-haven status… These investors pushed prices Gold above $2,000 an ounce (in 2020), the highest level on record, and… prices are likely to average more than $2,000 in 2021."

St. James Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LRDJF) (TSX-V: LORD) BREAKING NEWS: ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. ANNOUNCES 1ST TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEETING FOR ITS DRILL PROGRAM IN 2021 - St. James Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "St. James Gold ") is pleased to announce the initial meeting of the Company's Technical Advisory Committee. The Committee, chaired by Dr. Stewart Jackson P.Geo., Phd., and assisted by the Chief Operating Officer, Timothy Lallas, consists of a highly experienced team, as announced on April 23, 2021. The Committee has begun detailing the exploration programme for the Florin Gold Project, Yukon Territory, Canada, for the summer of 2021.

Dr. Jackson (Committee Chair) has been involved in mineral exploration for over 60 years throughout much of the world. Among many other projects he discovered and developed several gold deposits in north-eastern Washington State, USA.

Mr Bruno Barde M.Sc. P. Geo. brings with him a nearly 40-year career managing large mineral exploration programs in North America, South America, Africa, and Europe, and transforming exploration focused entities to quality producers.

Mr. R. Allan Doherty P. Geo . as the principal of Aurum Geological Consultants Inc, has operated a geological consulting firm focused on the Yukon since 1984. Mr. Doherty has expertise over the past 4 decades on the Clear Creek area in regard to Reduced Intrusion related gold systems, Antimony Mountain, Mike Lake, Ida-Oro and Panorama Ridge.

Mr. Corwin Coe is a Professional Geologist, Mining Engineering Technologist and Gemologist, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in Earth Sciences from Simon Fraser University and a Diploma in Mining Engineering Technology from the British Columbia Institute of Technology, with over 35 years of experience in exploration and producing mines.

Mr. Ryan Coe B.Sc., MBA has over 20 years of experience working in mineral exploration. As the founder and president of Fox Exploration Ltd., he has presided over a number of exploration projects across Arizona, British Columbia, the Yukon Territory and Nunavut. His expertise encompasses a range of exploration activities from initial land acquisition and grassroots evaluation to drilling advancement and site reclamation.

The Committee will utilize their wealth of knowledge to interpret the large volume of technical data for the Florin gold project and optimize drill targets for the upcoming 2021 drill program. In addition, the Committee will assist St. James to evaluate gold acquisition opportunities.

"St. James is very fortunate to have such a strong Technical Advisory Committee bringing their expertise in intrusion-related ore deposits," said Dr. Jackson, VP Exploration , the Chair of the Committee. "The Committee has extensive experience in the region hosting the Florin gold deposit and is quickly becoming involved dissecting and integrating the extensive and comprehensive exploration database for the project, to refine drill targets. We look forward to the Committee's contributions to the program" said George Drazenovic, CEO. CONTINUED…. Read these entire releases for the St. James Gold at:https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-lord

Other recent developments in the mining markets include:

New Found Gold Corp. (OTCPK: NFGFF) (TSX-V: NFG) recently announced assay results from an additional four holes drilled at the Keats Zone. These holes were drilled as part of the Company's ongoing 200,000mdiamond drill program at its 100%-owned Queensway Project, located on the Trans-Canada Highway 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland.

Greg Matheson, P.Geo., Chief Operating Officer of New Found, stated: "The outstanding intervals of 131.1 g/t Au over 4.65m plus 124.4 g/t over 17.7m in Hole NFGC-20-59 yield the highest width x grade of any hole to date at Keats (cumulative +2800 m*g/t). These intervals provide further drill confirmation of the substantial zone of near surface high-grade gold mineralization at the north end of Keats. We continue our infill and step-out drilling at Keats and look forward to reporting further results in the near future."

Exploits Discovery Corp. (OTCQB: NFLDF) (CSE: NFLD) recently announced a non-brokered private placement of $8,000,000 consisting of 13,333,333 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.60 per Unit (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit consists of one common share ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.70 for a period of 24 months immediately following the closing date of the Private Placement.

The Private Placement is fully subscribed with Mr. Eric Sprott and New Found Gold Corp. (TSX-V: NFG) each subscribing for $4,000,000. Closing of New Found Gold's subscription is subject to TSV Venture Exchange approval. Upon completion of the Private Placement, Mr. Sprott will hold 15.1% on a non-diluted basis and 26.3% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise by Mr. Sprott of all Warrants held, while New Found Gold will hold 13.6% on a non-diluted basis and 19.2% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise by New Found Gold of all Warrants held.

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCQX: MGDPF) (TSX: MOZ) and Miawpukek First Nation are pleased to announce that they have concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") relating to the Environmental Assessment and development of the Valentine Gold Project located in central Newfoundland (the "Project"). The MOU was signed by Matt Manson, President and CEO of Marathon, and Miawpukek Chief Mi'sel Joe.

The MOU provides for a process of ongoing engagement and consultation between Marathon and Miawpukek. This will include, amongst other things, the completion of a Traditional Knowledge/Traditional Land and Resource Use Study, funding for a community-based Liaison Officer, and the commencement of negotiations towards a Socio-Economic Agreement.

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCPK: VITFF) (TSX-V: GCX) recently announced first quarter 2021 summary financial and operating results. The Company uses certain non-IFRS performance measures throughout this news release; please refer to the "Non-IFRS Performance Measures" section of this news release for more information.

All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, available on the Company's website or on SEDAR. Mr. John McConnell, President and CEO commented, "As expected with seasonal ore placement on the heap leach pad, ore stacking and gold production grows quarter over quarter throughout the year. Increased ore stacking and gold production are accompanied by falling unit costs which result in higher margins and free-cash flow as the year progresses." The Company incurred a total of $31.8 million in capital expenditures during the three months ended March 31, 2021: (1) sustaining capital of $15.2 million (primarily upgrades to the material handling system including chute liners of $12.4 million); (2) capitalized stripping activities of $16.1 million, and; (3) $0.5 million spend on growth capital expenditures (growth exploration) during the quarter.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated forty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by St. James Gold Corp. by the company. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757