Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, TerraNet Holding TO5 B (227/21)

At the request of TerraNet Holding AB, new equity right for trading, TerraNet Holding TO5 B, will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market as from May 21, 2021. Security name: TerraNet Holding TO5 B -------------------------------------- Short name: TERRNT TO5 B -------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015960950 -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 225901 -------------------------------------- Number 12 321 546 of warra nts issue d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Possession of one (1) Warrant entitles the Holder to subscription of one (1) new Share in the Company during the subscription period from and including March 13, 2023, up to and including March 24, 2023. The Subscription Price per Share shall correspond to 70 percent of the volume weighted share price (VWAP) for the Company's Share during the period from and including February 24, 2023, up to and including March 9, 2023, however not less than the shares nominal value and not more than SEK 4.20 per new Share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr March 13, 2023, up until March 24, 2023 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last March 22, 2023. tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8-503 01 550.