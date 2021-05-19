Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, TerraNet Holding TO4 B (226/21)

At the request of TerraNet Holding AB, new equity right for trading, TerraNet Holding TO4 B, will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market as from May 21, 2021. Security name: TerraNet Holding TO4 B -------------------------------------- Short name: TERRNT TO4 B -------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015960943 -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 225899 -------------------------------------- Number 14 319 634 of warra nts issue d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Possession of one (1) Warrant entitles the Holder to subscription of one (1) new Share in the Company during the subscription period from and including February 28, 2022, up to and including March 11, 2022. The Subscription Price per Share shall correspond to 70 percent of the volume weighted share price (VWAP) for the Company's Share during the period from and including February 11, 2022, up to and including February 24, 2022, however not less than the shares nominal value and not more than SEK 3.60 per new Share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr February 28, 2022, up until March 11, 2022 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last March 9, 2022 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8-503 01 550.