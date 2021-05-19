Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective: "Wir werden etwas bekanntgeben, wozu bislang kein anderes Cannabis-Unternehmen in der Lage war!"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DS5J ISIN: SE0009806045 Ticker-Symbol: TE5 
Frankfurt
19.05.21
13:38 Uhr
0,174 Euro
-0,003
-1,59 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TERRANET HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TERRANET HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
19.05.2021 | 14:53
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, TerraNet Holding TO4 B (226/21)

At the request of TerraNet Holding AB, new equity right for trading, TerraNet
Holding TO4 B, will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market as from May
21, 2021. 

Security name: TerraNet Holding TO4 B
--------------------------------------
Short name:   TERRNT TO4 B     
--------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015960943     
--------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  225899        
--------------------------------------



Number 14 319 634                               
 of                                       
 warra                                     
nts                                       
 issue                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms: Possession of one (1) Warrant entitles the Holder to subscription of one
     (1) new Share in the Company during the subscription period from and  
     including February 28, 2022, up to and including March 11, 2022. The  
     Subscription Price per Share shall correspond to 70 percent of the   
     volume weighted share price (VWAP) for the Company's Share during the 
     period from and including February 11, 2022, up to and including    
     February 24, 2022, however not less than the shares nominal value and 
     not more than SEK 3.60 per new Share.                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr February 28, 2022, up until March 11, 2022               
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  March 9, 2022                              
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 8-503 01 550.
TERRANET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.