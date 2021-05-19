DigiMax Global Solutions: DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Changes Name to DigiMax Global Inc.

NEW WEBSITE AND INVESTOR PRESENTATION UNVEILED

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CSE:DIGI)(OTC PINK:DBKSF) is pleased to announce it has been undergoing a brand upgrade process and effective today it has officially changed its name to "DigiMax Global Inc." The company will continue to trade under the symbols "DIGI" and "DBKSF" but the DigiCrypts name will be retired.

The new branding seeks to be more informative and more consistent across the different DigiMax platforms to demonstrate the organization's commitment to leadership and innovation in disruptive technology and initiates a new chapter of communication for the company. The new branding will better align with the company's mission to accelerate the adoption of disruptive Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrency technology solutions for companies and individuals.

DigiMax Co-Founder and CEO Chris Carl Commented: "The DigiMax name has continually evolved from one of our tradenames to become the name our company has been known for, so we wanted to make this official, and to remove the confusion that we know the multiple names can cause."

Coinciding with the name change, DigiMax Global is pleased to announce that it has today launched an updated corporate website. With more seamless navigation, the new website highlights the most important aspects of the company including: our Projected Personality Interpreter Solution "PPI"; our predictive price indicator Cryptodivine.ai; and our financial and predictive services. DigiMax has also provided an updated Corporate Investor deck available for download for investors interested in learning more about the company and its future plans.

To view the new site and download the investor presentation please visit: www.digimaxglobal.com

About DigiMax

DigiMax Global Inc. is a technology company committed to unlocking the potential of disruptive technologies by providing advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various verticals. DigiMax is an official IBM Watson partner and the Company's engineering team has extensive experience in Machine Learning, Neural Language Processing, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Cryptocurrency technology.

The company's Projected Personality Interpreter (PPI) solution is currently used by various organizations including 17 law enforcement agencies that are gaining comparative insights for better hiring decisions, reducing employment attrition, and improving workplace culture.

The company's SAAS platform CryptoDivine allows cryptocurrency investors to simplify their decision making, reduce risk, exploit market volatility and improve investing performance. The company's proprietary AI engine analyzes millions of data points per hour to spot relevant patterns and generate accurate price trend predictions.

